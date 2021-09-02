Why Sean Clifford feels he's the most confident QB in college football

"I can really say that I'm the most confident quarterback in the country because of the guys around me, the way I've prepared, and the way everybody else has prepared," he said. "I'm excited to get after these boys in Madison."

He believes he's college football's most confident quarterback in the lead-up to the new season, and he has his supporting cast to thank.

Clifford issued that declaration in response to a question about new Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, and how his arrival has impacted Clifford.

Yurcich takes a demanding approach to coaching his quarterbacks, yelling out critiques and praise at practice. He is, as Clifford described him, a thermostat, not a thermometer.

"He really sets the tone when he walks in the room," Clifford said. "We feed off of that. He's hard on you sometimes, but it's for the better. I think that I really needed that this past year, just to set my mind straight and get my confidence truly back."

Establishing a rapport with Clifford was at the top of Yurcich's list of priorities when he arrived in State College after spending last season as the offensive coordinator with Texas.

He has developed an outstanding quarterback at each of his stops at the Division I level, from Mason Rudolph at Oklahoma State, to Justin Fields at Ohio State and Sam Ehlinger with the Longhorns.

For Penn State football to rebound from a dismal 4-5 showing in 2020, the Nittany Lions will need much more from Clifford, whose 1,883 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions can only be described as a step backward from a solid first season under center in 2019.

The Nittany Lions are banking on Yurcich to extract the best out of their signal-caller, and the signs this offseason have been promising, according to head coach James Franklin.

"Mike's been different, and I think in a lot of ways it's been good for Sean," Franklin said. "Mike's aggressive in how he coaches, and I think that's important because come Saturdays, it's going to be an aggressive game. You've got to pick and choose your spots, and I think he does a really good job of balancing those things and putting pressure on our quarterbacks and other positions at times during practice so the games are easy. That's been our overall philosophy since I've been a head coach and how we've run our programs."

Yurcich is the fourth different offensive coordinator of Clifford's career with the Nittany Lions. Joe Moorhead, Ricky Rahne and Kirk Ciarrocca preceded him. Moorhead and Rahne each left to pursue head coaching opportunities, and Ciarrocca was replaced by Yurcich after just one season at the helm.

The schemes, Franklin said, are similar around college football. It's the way the schemes are packaged that separates offensive coordinators between each other, and Clifford has adjusted well to Yurcich's style.

"I think one of the things that's most impressive about Sean is the way he prepares and how he is from a football IQ standpoint and understanding protections and what we need to do to solve problems, things like that," Franklin said. "He does a really good job and he works at it. He's got a really good football IQ, but he also really works at it."