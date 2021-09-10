Why Jesse Luketa's versatility is key for Penn State football

Penn State Nittany Lions football defensive line coach John Scott Jr. could hardly dish out the praise for Jesse Luketa fast enough.

Luketa, having played linebacker for the first three seasons of his Penn State career, is now being asked to step in-and-out of a new role at defensive end.

Last Saturday against Wisconsin, Luketa played 47 snaps on the defensive line and 22 at linebacker, with the bulk of those coming after Ellis Brooks was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.

"I would say this about Jesse," Scott Jr. said. "He is a heck of a football player. I think Jesse is extremely, extremely intelligent, to be able to do what he did on Saturday. To play defensive end, a lot of people don't realize the technical skills that goes with that position, with eyes and footwork.

"To be able to flip a switch and go back and play Mike linebacker where your eyes are different, your techniques are different, and then you're doing different things within each of the plays at those different positions, you got to be, number one, a super talented football player, and, number two, extremely smart."