Why is Penn State football not releasing a depth chart in 2021?

Penn State is not releasing a public depth chart during the 2021 season, which is a change from how the program has previously operated during the James Franklin era. The eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions said he does not have a strong opinion one way or the other when it comes to sharing that information publically but decided not to this fall in response to what he's heard other schools are doing in that regard. "There's been multiple schools in the conference that haven't been releasing it for a number of years, and then this year we found out that Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Purdue either were not releasing it or were thinking about not releasing it, so it just didn't make sense for us to do it if others weren't doing it," Franklin said.

Penn State coach James Franklin, shown here during a post-practice interview in August, met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Saturday's season-opening opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers, did release a positional grid on Monday, but none of the team's Franklin rattled off during his news conference included a depth chart in their game notes. A quick skim of other game notes from Big Ten schools show that only Indiana, Rutgers, and Maryland joined the Badgers in doing so, while Northwestern released a "projected" depth chart. In past years, Penn State's depth chart was built on either the prior game's starters or seniority in most instances, which didn't make it an extremely useful resource, but Franklin said it may have been for other programs despite that fact. "I know on Sundays, or even Saturdays, when we're breaking down the next opponent, if that's already out there. It saves some work and saves some time," Franklin said.

Franklin did field a couple depth chart related questions on Tuesday. He said that Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson will rotate at left guard to start the year and implied that Ta'Quan Roberson will be the backup quarterback behind Sean Clifford, as expected. He was not asked to evaluate the other safety spot opposite of preseason All-American Jaquan Brisker. "The reality is the local media, you guys are here all the time, you know what the depth chart is, and so does our team," Franklin said. "So, I think it's more from a national perspective."

