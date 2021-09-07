Why didn't Penn State football use Jake Pinegar in the opener at Wisconsin?

Jake Pinegar's official Penn State football bio lists him as the team's "primary kicker" for the 2020 season.

Fast forward a year, and that is no longer the case.

Jordan Stout handled kickoffs, field goals, extra points, and punts last Saturday in a 16-10 win over Wisconsin. It was a bit of a surprise, as Pinegar, at the very least, has been called on for field goals generally inside of 40 yards and also extra points over the last two years. Yet, when it came time for those, it was Stout, Stout, and Stout again, despite the fact that Pinegar traveled to Camp Randall Stadium and was available.

Why was that the case?

"It really came down to camp," Franklin said. "I say this to [the media] all the time, and I don't know if you guys always necessarily believe me, but at each position, whether it's the starting quarterback or starting kicker, you compete for it every year, you compete for it every camp, you compete for it every week, and we track everything. Literally, every kick.

"The consistency, the accuracy, the snap, the hold, the location; we have field goal percentage rates, we have hang time on punts, and kicks' distance, and all those types of things, and based on all the numbers of training camp, you know, [Stout] won the job now."