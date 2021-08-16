Who will be the Penn State MVP on offense?: BWI Roundtable

Penn State will be expected to score lots of points this year under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and his high-flying attack. Who will be the most valuable member on that side of the ball before all is said and done? As the countdown to kickoff continues, Blue-White Illustrated is making some predictions. Over the weekend, we asked who the breakout players will be on offense and defense. Today, the conversation moves on to our MVP picks in the latest BWI roundtable.

Nate Bauer:

I’ve been talking about it since last year, so this just feels like the hill I’m willing to die on. I won’t argue that Sean Clifford didn’t have a bad year last season. Truly, it was a catastrophe, particularly through the first five games, and the quarterback has taken ownership for his role in that pratfall. But I also maintained then, and now, that Clifford’s performance was tied closely to the shifting elements around him. Journey Brown’s absence was a big blow but were it not for Noah Cain’s ensuing foot injury, enough of an insurance policy might have been there to stay afloat. The offensive line’s struggles to grasp Phil Trautwein’s new philosophies exacerbated the pass protection challenges presented by the avalanche of bad news at running back. His safety net, Pat Freiermuth, was hampered by injury and then became entirely unavailable early in the season. And the receivers, despite Jahan Dotson’s emergence, weren’t so plentiful and proven to erase the offense’s other deficiencies. To my eye, that created a genuine pressure to perform under which Clifford did his best to accommodate but ultimately wilted under. And, conversely, I see the 2021 season as a hard reset of those elements, Clifford no longer required to make all of the plays necessary for Penn State’s offense to compete. Rather, with Dotson and Parker Washington and Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee and Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson and reliable, talented bookend tackles in Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace, the pieces are in place for Clifford to simply play within himself and find plenty of success. I’m either going to be right, or wrong, because this one feels like there is no in-between.

David Eckert:

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2018/jahan-dotson-35You can make a few different arguments here, but I’m not going to overthink it. Jahan Dotson is Penn State’s guy on the offensive side of the ball. Period. He single-handedly erased some considerable concerns about the Nittany Lion wide receivers last season as he led the Big Ten in receiving yards — doing so in what I would describe as a broken offense. Dotson spoke this offseason about his desire to become a Penn State legend. I’m backing him to make some progress toward that goal.

Greg Pickel