Who will be the Penn State MVP on offense?: BWI Roundtable
Penn State will be expected to score lots of points this year under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and his high-flying attack.
Who will be the most valuable member on that side of the ball before all is said and done?
As the countdown to kickoff continues, Blue-White Illustrated is making some predictions. Over the weekend, we asked who the breakout players will be on offense and defense. Today, the conversation moves on to our MVP picks in the latest BWI roundtable.
Nate Bauer:
I’ve been talking about it since last year, so this just feels like the hill I’m willing to die on.
I won’t argue that Sean Clifford didn’t have a bad year last season. Truly, it was a catastrophe, particularly through the first five games, and the quarterback has taken ownership for his role in that pratfall.
But I also maintained then, and now, that Clifford’s performance was tied closely to the shifting elements around him. Journey Brown’s absence was a big blow but were it not for Noah Cain’s ensuing foot injury, enough of an insurance policy might have been there to stay afloat.
The offensive line’s struggles to grasp Phil Trautwein’s new philosophies exacerbated the pass protection challenges presented by the avalanche of bad news at running back. His safety net, Pat Freiermuth, was hampered by injury and then became entirely unavailable early in the season. And the receivers, despite Jahan Dotson’s emergence, weren’t so plentiful and proven to erase the offense’s other deficiencies.
To my eye, that created a genuine pressure to perform under which Clifford did his best to accommodate but ultimately wilted under.
And, conversely, I see the 2021 season as a hard reset of those elements, Clifford no longer required to make all of the plays necessary for Penn State’s offense to compete. Rather, with Dotson and Parker Washington and Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee and Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson and reliable, talented bookend tackles in Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace, the pieces are in place for Clifford to simply play within himself and find plenty of success.
I’m either going to be right, or wrong, because this one feels like there is no in-between.
David Eckert:
https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2018/jahan-dotson-35You can make a few different arguments here, but I’m not going to overthink it. Jahan Dotson is Penn State’s guy on the offensive side of the ball. Period.
He single-handedly erased some considerable concerns about the Nittany Lion wide receivers last season as he led the Big Ten in receiving yards — doing so in what I would describe as a broken offense.
Dotson spoke this offseason about his desire to become a Penn State legend. I’m backing him to make some progress toward that goal.
Greg Pickel
If you are as bullish on Penn State's 2021 chances as I am, then you know that there is really only one way to go with an MVP pick if you are going to be right.
Sean Clifford must be the star of the show by the end of the season, because if he's not, then the Lions almost certainly will have underachieved. It's not unfair expectations to suggest a former four-star recruit and third year starter should be able to avoid turnovers and progress through his reads after the snap, and Yurcich is here to help ensure both of those things happen in addition to so much more.
The Big Ten Network bus tour rolled into State College on Saturday, and the reviews for No. 14 were not exactly glowing, which is troubling seeing that the season starts in about three weeks. But, was it a one practice blip, or are the Lions really in a position of having no backup and a starter they'd prefer not to start if other options existed?
We'll find out soon enough, but I'm with Nate in terms of dying on the 'Clifford will be fine' hill. Even if you don't believe it, Penn State's season depends on it at this point in time.
