Who were PSU's TD, takeaway kings in camp? Inside practice, more: Newsstand

Penn State opened practice to the media for about 20 minutes on Wednesday night, and following it, head coach James Franklin met the media alongside tight ends coach Ty Howle, safety Jaquan Brisker, and tight end Brenton Strange.

News and notes from that availability headline Thursday's newsstand, but it is hardly the only bit of information that Nittany Lions fans need to know.

Let's get to the top tweets and headlines for Aug. 26.