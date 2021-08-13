Who could be Penn State football's 'next man up' after Adisa Isaac injury?

Penn State Nittany Lions football defensive line coach John Scott Jr. repeated a familiar mantra when he was asked last weekend about an injury to Adisa Isaac that will likely end the talented defensive end's season before it begins. Next man up. "Adisa Isaac is an outstanding young man, and he's an outstanding player, but I go back to that 'next man up' mentality," Scott said. "The way they've recruited here at that position, we have talented guys in there. We're fortunate and blessed. Those young guys have got to mature and develop. That's what we're doing." Which players could step up to fill that role for Penn State football? Let's take a look: RELATED: Three season-defining questions for Penn State football's defensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions football defensive end Nick Tarburton is healthy and ready to contribute this season.

Nick Tarburton

Nick Tarburton found himself among the feel-good narratives of the spring practice session for the Nittany Lions. A four-star linebacker as a prospect in the Class of 2018, Tarburton was moved to the defensive end position after his arrival on campus. Unfortunately for Penn State fans, he remains a bit of an unknown as he enters his fourth season in Happy Valley, having been forced to remain on the sidelines due to injury. All reports indicate he's healthy now, and he could get the chance to transform his support role into something bigger than that as a result of Isaac's injury. "He's a guy that we've always been really excited about since we brought him here," Penn State head coach James Franklin said recently. "He's had some situations in terms of staying healthy consistently that made it difficult for him to have a bigger impact. He's as healthy as he's ever been. He's been able to practice on a really consistent basis now for a long period of time. "He's got such a great motor, good intelligence, and he's physical. So we're excited about what he's going to do. You're going to see obviously an increased amount of playing time and opportunities for him."

Jesse Luketa

Jesse Luketa's offseason ranks among the most intriguing of any Penn State player. A starter for the Nittany Lions at linebacker last season, Franklin said at Penn State football media day that Luketa will get some work at defensive end for the Nittany Lions in 2021, adding that he expected Luketa to play most of his reps in preseason camp on the edge as he grows accustomed to the ins and outs of the position. Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry told BWI last week that Luketa is a player that the Penn State football coaching staff recruited with the knowledge that he could play at defensive end if necessary, but circumstances dictated that he play the bulk of his career at linebacker. He won't play exclusively at defensive end this season, Franklin said, but his presence as an option there could certainly help the Nittany Lions cover for the loss of Isaac. "I think there's some things that we can do with packages to take advantage of that, where people aren't sure whether he's playing at linebacker in our scheme or defensive end, and how they're going to account for him in pass protection," Franklin said. "There's a number of reasons that we're doing it. One, to gain an advantage with a guy who's got a unique skill set, and also to help us with some depth."

Amin Vanover

Penn State's top defensive end prospect in the 2020 class according to Rivals, Amin Vanover got a taste of football at the college level last season, appearing in games against Rutgers and Illinois. The Newark, New Jersey, native enters camp listed as a defensive tackle on the roster, standing at 6-foot-4, 263 pounds, but Franklin indicated that he'll be a "swing guy" for the Nittany Lions, and he should see his opportunities increase in 2021. "He's a guy who can play defensive end, which he did all of last year, or D-tackle," Franklin said. "He's got the size and the growth potential to play inside, but he's also got the quickness and the understanding of the scheme at defensive end and what we're asking those guys to do."



Smith Vilbert

Smith Vilbert flashed some ability for the Nittany Lions last year, accumulating 44 snaps over the course of the season. His backstory makes him an interesting prospect. Penn State recruited him on the basis of a really strong senior season at St. Joseph's Regional High School in New Jersey. He has a basketball background and the athleticism that comes along with it. "He's a guy that there's a lot of excitement about right now," Franklin said. "He's got the body type and athleticism that you're looking for. He continues to take strides and there's a lot of excitement about him." Vilbert could see most of his action in reserve behind Arnold Ebiketie rather than at the opposite defensive end spot vacated by Isaac's injury, but he's certainly worthy of inclusion on this list nonetheless.

Zuriah Fisher

Zuriah Fisher is the third member of this list who built his foundation as a football player at the linebacker position, along with Tarburton and Luketa. His transition to defensive end after joining up with the Nittany Lions was almost immediate, though, and he's made some progress with the schematic and technical details associated with playing the position. "I think Zuriah's at 260-plus pounds right now and still looks somewhat skinny," Franklin said. "He has really long arms, and he's gotten great in the weight room. We're expecting big things from him."



Notes