Who are Penn State football's 5 most improved players in 2021?: BWI Daily

In Tuesday's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr runs down the top-five Penn State football players he thinks will have improved on-field play in 2021.

Players from previous lists, like breakout players, or players discussed in-depth, were not considered for this list.

T-Frank also gives his thoughts on the AP Poll and why preseason polls may be interesting but ultimately are not as valuable as they have been in the past after the Lions earned the No. 19 spot on Monday.