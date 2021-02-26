BlueWhiteIllustrated - Who are contenders, pretenders for four-star Jaeden Gould?

Gould says he isn’t playing a favorite among these six just yet, but that will surely change in the not-too-distant future. His commitment won’t come sooner than a few months from now, but which programs should be viewed as legitimate contenders and which ones are merely pretenders?

At this point, it looks like Notre Dame, Rutgers, Penn State and Michigan could be the top contenders for Gould. Penn State and Rutgers have the strongest relationships with Gould and his family. They've prioritized him for a very long time and the relationships that he has with the coaches at each of those schools are stronger than any of the other schools.

Rutgers has a big-time leg up on the competition because his dad, Scott, is a former Rutgers player. Penn State head coach James Franklin and a number of assistant coaches have been in touch with Gould and his family for a very long time and he's visited there in the past, so there's a lot going for the Nittany Lions.

Notre Dame's coaching staff has really come on strong since the addition of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. The Irish have been in constant communication and the education that Gould could get there really helps them.

Before Michigan made a number coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball the Wolverines could have been viewed as a favorite, but right now they are still working on their relationships. Still, the tradition that Michigan has on the defensive side of the ball and its ability to develop players is something that Gould really likes.