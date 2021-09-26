While not flawless, PSU's perfect start sets season's trajectory

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State is 4-0 for the first time since 2019, and unlike most years, that is not something to take for granted.

There are two reasons for that. For starters, the Nittany Lions opened with the toughest September stretch in recent memory. They won as underdogs at Wisconsin, fended off MAC favorite Ball State, fought off Auburn in front of a home White Out crowd, and didn't let letdown fever bite it in a 38-17 triumph over Villanova on Saturday here at Beaver Stadium.

Back in August, it's fair to say that most members of Nittany Nation were hoping for an unblemished start while expecting 3-1 or maybe even worse. This brings us to the other reason: It wasn't all that long ago that a trying 4-5 2020 season ended and cast doubt about the trajectory this program was on.

We now know that was a lot of handwringing about nothing during a crazy pandemic year. Head coach James Franklin's team has found different ways to win, mostly thrived under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich (though the ground game must get going), and have played simply stellar defense over the first four weeks of the season with the kind of play that has blown away even the most optimistic fans' expectations for a group with lots of news faces in big roles.

So, maybe you had a sour taste in your mouth after the win over the Wildcats wasn't as visually appealing as most thought it would be, but guess what? One thing matters, and it's that a top-10 Penn State team has everything ahead of it as October and a full-on Big Ten slate from here begins with Indiana next Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.