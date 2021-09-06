Which Penn State football true freshmen traveled to Wisconsin?
Penn State coach James Franklin said before the 2021 season got underway that some members of the program's Class of 2020 would see game action this fall.
He was right, and a couple of them made their debut in the opener at Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Lions toppled Wisconsin 16-10 in front of a nearly-capacity crowd at Camp Randall, and here are the freshmen who helped, either by just making the trip or via actual on-field reps.
No. 4 Kalen King
The star of spring practice continued to see rave reviews during summer camp, which means it's no surprise that the Detroit native saw the field at Camp Randall.
King only played a few series and did not record a statistic but looked fine in coverage. His future continues to be bright.
No. 7 Jaylen Reed
Reed turned heads during training camp, according to Franklin, so much so that the Lions felt it necessary to bring him along on his first road trip at the college level.
Despite traveling, he did not see any action on Saturday.
No. 30 Kaleb Brown
Brown is a walk-on corner from Reading, Pa., who played at Wilson and decided to join the Nittany Lions in December of last year. He stands 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, and saw times on special teams in the opener.
No. 41 Kobe King
Kalen's twin brother, the 6-foot-1, 245-pound Detroit native looks like a future standout for the Nittany Lions. He didn't see any work on Saturday but figures to be a special teams contributor at some point this season.
No. 58 Landon Tengwall
Tengwall should be on the three-deep along the offensive line, but he didn't play on Satuday as the Lions only rotated at left guard, where Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson shared time.
No. 82 Liam Clifford
The brother of starting quarterback Sean, Liam checks in at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. He may not burn his redshirt this fall but it'll be a surprise if he doesn't play in at least a few games this year.
No. 85 Harrison Wallace III
Wallace III is a speedy receiver who is known for his athletic ability, and he made positive impressions during camp. The Lions only used four receivers on Saturday, but it's a safe bet that the Alabama native will earn some snaps when they want to expand the rotation.
