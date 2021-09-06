Which Penn State football true freshmen traveled to Wisconsin?

Penn State coach James Franklin said before the 2021 season got underway that some members of the program's Class of 2020 would see game action this fall. He was right, and a couple of them made their debut in the opener at Wisconsin on Saturday. The Lions toppled Wisconsin 16-10 in front of a nearly-capacity crowd at Camp Randall, and here are the freshmen who helped, either by just making the trip or via actual on-field reps.

Penn State corner Kalen King was one of a few freshmen who saw game action on Saturday at Wisconsin. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

No. 4 Kalen King

The star of spring practice continued to see rave reviews during summer camp, which means it's no surprise that the Detroit native saw the field at Camp Randall. King only played a few series and did not record a statistic but looked fine in coverage. His future continues to be bright.

No. 7 Jaylen Reed

Reed turned heads during training camp, according to Franklin, so much so that the Lions felt it necessary to bring him along on his first road trip at the college level. Despite traveling, he did not see any action on Saturday.

No. 30 Kaleb Brown

Brown is a walk-on corner from Reading, Pa., who played at Wilson and decided to join the Nittany Lions in December of last year. He stands 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, and saw times on special teams in the opener.

No. 41 Kobe King

Kalen's twin brother, the 6-foot-1, 245-pound Detroit native looks like a future standout for the Nittany Lions. He didn't see any work on Saturday but figures to be a special teams contributor at some point this season.

No. 58 Landon Tengwall

Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall warms up before Saturday's matchup at Wisconsin. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Tengwall should be on the three-deep along the offensive line, but he didn't play on Satuday as the Lions only rotated at left guard, where Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson shared time.

No. 82 Liam Clifford

The brother of starting quarterback Sean, Liam checks in at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. He may not burn his redshirt this fall but it'll be a surprise if he doesn't play in at least a few games this year.

No. 85 Harrison Wallace III