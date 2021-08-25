Which Penn State football freshmen are standing out to James Franklin?

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State has just a few practices to go before it transitions to game week and preparation for Wisconsin. Head coach James Franklin took his team to Beaver Stadium on Wednesday for an evening practice here that was partially open to the media, and afterward, he took questions from reporters and addressed a number of topics. One of them centered on which freshmen have made an impact during camp. The Nittany Lions signed 16 high school recruits in the Class of 2021, and from the sounds of it, at least a few will see the field this fall.

One of them will obviously be Kalen King, the corner from Michigan who took spring practice by storm. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound former four-star recruit has impressed just as much in August as he did back in March and April while growing on and off the field. "Obviously, the guys that came in at mid-semester, there's an advantage there," Franklin said. "Obviously Kalen, I think you guys are aware Kalen has done some great things [during] spring ball, and he just continues to grow and evolve. He's a playmaker. He has tremendous confidence in himself. "One of the things that I think has been good for him this camp is he's got beat some, and that's part of that maturity and that growth process of being able to bounce back and bounce back quickly at that position. I think that's been good for him, but he's probably a guy that's stood out." Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr., will start, of course, but expect to see plenty of King too.

