Which Penn State coaches will be on the field and who is in the booth?
Penn State will start the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin, and three new coaches will be making their debuts with the Nittany Lions
Head coach James Franklin hired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, and tight ends coach Ty Howle during the offseason.
Where will each assistant be on game day this fall?
Yurcich told BWI earlier this month that he will call plays from the field but added that he is only able to do so because he can trust the coaches in the box. His eyes and ears there will be tight ends coach Ty Howle, among others.
"Well, I think it's important from a leadership standpoint, to be able to rally the troops, so to speak, and to be able to look Cliff in the eye and have a good conversation with him, as well as clear communication with any adjustments that we need on the field, to be able to talk to each personnel grouping, be able to talk to Coach Franklin, I just think that communication is very critical, and at the same time, you have to have good eyes up in the box be able to trust them," Yurcich said.
"You do not want to transmit any communication if there's any uncertainty, but when you have expert guys in there with years of experience, those guys are used to seeing it, and when they say it's a particular movement or coverage or stunt or blitz or alignment, you're trusting what they say."
Where will the rest of the coaching staff be? Here's a rundown:
James Franklin: Field
Mike Yurcich: Field
Brent Pry: Field
Ja'Juan Seider: Field
Ty Howle: Booth
Phil Trautwein: Field
John Scott Jr.: Field
Terry Smith: Field
Anthony Poindexter: Field
Joe Lorig: Field
Penn State's matchup with the Badgers starts at Noon ET, and FOX will televise the contest. As of Monday, the Nittany Lions are a 5.5-point underdog.