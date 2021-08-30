Which Penn State coaches will be on the field and who is in the booth?

Penn State will start the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin, and three new coaches will be making their debuts with the Nittany Lions

Head coach James Franklin hired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, and tight ends coach Ty Howle during the offseason.

Where will each assistant be on game day this fall?

Yurcich told BWI earlier this month that he will call plays from the field but added that he is only able to do so because he can trust the coaches in the box. His eyes and ears there will be tight ends coach Ty Howle, among others.