Which 3 Penn State football players are going to Big Ten Media Days?

Penn State is one of seven teams that will participate in the Thursday portion of Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Now, we know which players will join James Franklin at Lucas Oil Stadium. The conference's official online home for media days lists corner Tariq Castro-Fields, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, and receiver Jahan Dotson as the trio selected by their head coach to travel west and take part in media availabilities with reporters from all over the country in addition to the conference's television partners.

This year marks Franklin's seventh trip to the almost-annual summer Big Ten gathering (last year's was canceled because of the pandemic), and like everyone else, he'll experience it being held in a place besides Chicago for the first time. The change in venue is likely due to the current health and safety restrictions in Chicago, but it's also likely, too, that the spacious NFL stadium was a better fit for distancing to take place as opposed to the crowded hotel ballrooms that used to be the norm.



All three of the players from Penn State are seniors, which is similar to what the school has done in the past. It is a slight surprise that returning starting quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Jaquan Brisker were left off the travel list, but at the same time, only three spots are available and the players selected are certainly worthy of the attention they'll receive from local, regional, and national outlets.