Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Jordan Allen's commitment
The commitments just keep pouring in for Penn State Nittany Lions football.
Cornerback Jordan Allen became the second prospect to commit to Penn State in the last 24 hours, joining running back Kaytron Allen.
Jordan Allen is the eighth Class of 2022 prospect to commit to Penn State since the beginning of July, continuing what has been a memorable recruiting run for Penn State head coach James Franklin and the rest of the staff.
So, with the second of two Allens now in the fold, where does Penn State stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?
Penn State retains its spot in third place in the Rivals rankings, but is now within striking distance of Notre Dame for the second spot and could surpass the Fighting Irish by landing another commit.
Allen, who achieved a Rivals rating of 5.7, making him a high three-star prospect, is the Nittany Lions' seventh three-star addition of the cycle. Penn State's class also boasts 12 four-stars.
Here's the full top-10 as of Saturday:
1. Ohio State
2. Notre Dame
3. Penn State
4. LSU
5. Florida State
6. Oklahoma
7. Oregon
8. Texas
9. Michigan
10. Alabama
This is how the Big Ten schools rank as of Saturday afternoon:
1. Ohio State
3. Penn State
9. Michigan
13. Rutgers
22. Indiana
29. Michigan State
31. Northwestern
34. Purdue
38. Illinois
39. Minnesota
40. Wisconsin
41. Maryland
62. Nebraska
63. Iowa
And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions' 2022 class:
Quarterbacks: 2 — Beau Pribula, Drew Allar
Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen
Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson
Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton, Maleek McNeil, JB Nelson
Defensive Ends: 2— Tyreese Fearbry, Ken Talley
Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis, Zane Durant
Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie
Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen
Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills
Athletes: 1 — Mehki Flowers
Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta
