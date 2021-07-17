Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Jordan Allen's commitment

The commitments just keep pouring in for Penn State Nittany Lions football.

Cornerback Jordan Allen became the second prospect to commit to Penn State in the last 24 hours, joining running back Kaytron Allen.

Jordan Allen is the eighth Class of 2022 prospect to commit to Penn State since the beginning of July, continuing what has been a memorable recruiting run for Penn State head coach James Franklin and the rest of the staff.

So, with the second of two Allens now in the fold, where does Penn State stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?

