 Penn State Nittany Lions Football Recruiting: Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Jordan Allen's commitment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-17 13:44:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Penn State stands in Rivals rankings after Jordan Allen's commitment

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The commitments just keep pouring in for Penn State Nittany Lions football.

Cornerback Jordan Allen became the second prospect to commit to Penn State in the last 24 hours, joining running back Kaytron Allen.

Jordan Allen is the eighth Class of 2022 prospect to commit to Penn State since the beginning of July, continuing what has been a memorable recruiting run for Penn State head coach James Franklin and the rest of the staff.

So, with the second of two Allens now in the fold, where does Penn State stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?

RELATED: 10 things to know about Jordan Allen

Louisiana CB Jordan Allen is Penn State Nittany Lions football's newest commit.
Louisiana CB Jordan Allen is Penn State Nittany Lions football's newest commit. (Rivals.com)

Penn State retains its spot in third place in the Rivals rankings, but is now within striking distance of Notre Dame for the second spot and could surpass the Fighting Irish by landing another commit.

Allen, who achieved a Rivals rating of 5.7, making him a high three-star prospect, is the Nittany Lions' seventh three-star addition of the cycle. Penn State's class also boasts 12 four-stars.

Here's the full top-10 as of Saturday:

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Penn State

4. LSU

5. Florida State

6. Oklahoma

7. Oregon

8. Texas

9. Michigan

10. Alabama


This is how the Big Ten schools rank as of Saturday afternoon:

1. Ohio State

3. Penn State

9. Michigan

13. Rutgers

22. Indiana

29. Michigan State

31. Northwestern

34. Purdue

38. Illinois

39. Minnesota

40. Wisconsin

41. Maryland

62. Nebraska

63. Iowa


And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions' 2022 class:

Quarterbacks: 2 — Beau Pribula, Drew Allar

Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen

Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson

Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross

Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton, Maleek McNeil, JB Nelson

Defensive Ends: 2— Tyreese Fearbry, Ken Talley

Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis, Zane Durant

Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie

Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen

Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills

Athletes: 1 — Mehki Flowers

Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta


*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}