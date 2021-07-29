 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Where Penn State stands in recruiting rankings after Cristian Driver commitment
2021-07-29

Where Penn State stands in recruiting rankings after Driver commitment

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Cristian Driver continued what has been a historic July recruiting run for Penn State Nittany Lions football, announcing his intention to join Penn State's Class of 2022 on Thursday.

Driver is Penn State's 12th commitment of the month, and the 23rd commitment in this cycle for head coach James Franklin and his staff.

Driver, the son of Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, is listed as an athlete by Rivals. He carries a four-star rating, is the No. 229 prospect nationally in the 2022 class and is also the No. 38 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

Inside the Den: Secondary emerges deeper, stronger in 2021

Penn State Nittany Lions football earned a commitment from Cristian Driver on Thursday. (Sam Spiegelman)

Driver's commitment moves Penn State's 2022 class up to 2,321 points in the Rivals formula, which still leaves the Nittany Lions as the No. 2 group in the country.

Franklin and his staff now hold a healthy lead on Notre Dame in the third position, and sit slightly over 200 points shy of Ohio State in the top spot. Two more prospects with a rating over 5.6 or better would see Penn State overtake the Buckeyes, although Ohio State will surely add more prospects in the months to come.

Driver is the 13th four-star to commit in Penn State's class, which also holds a five-star prospect, eight three-star prospects and one two-star recruit.

Only the military academies — Navy, Air Force and Army — have more committed players in their 2022 class than Penn State among Football Bowl Subdivision schools.


Top-10 recruiting classes in the country as of Thursday afternoon 

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Florida State

6. Oklahoma

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Oregon

10. Clemson


Big Ten schools in the recruiting rankings 

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

12. Michigan

14. Rutgers

19. Indiana

26. Michigan State

29. Northwestern

34. Purdue

36. Illinois

41. Minnesota

43. Wisconsin

45. Maryland

64. Nebraska

68. Iowa


Positional breakdown of Penn State's 22 commits

Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula,Drew Allar

Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton,Kaytron Allen

Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders,Anthony Ivey,Tyler Johnson

Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross

Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton,Maleek McNeil,JB Nelson

Defensive Ends: 3 — Tyreese Fearbry,Ken Talley,Dani Dennis-Sutton

Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis,Zane Durant

Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie

Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen

Safeties: 1Tyrece Mills

Athletes: 3— Driver, Cam Miller, Mehki Flowers

Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta





