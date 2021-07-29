Where Penn State stands in recruiting rankings after Driver commitment
Cristian Driver continued what has been a historic July recruiting run for Penn State Nittany Lions football, announcing his intention to join Penn State's Class of 2022 on Thursday.
Driver is Penn State's 12th commitment of the month, and the 23rd commitment in this cycle for head coach James Franklin and his staff.
Driver, the son of Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, is listed as an athlete by Rivals. He carries a four-star rating, is the No. 229 prospect nationally in the 2022 class and is also the No. 38 overall prospect in the state of Texas.
Driver's commitment moves Penn State's 2022 class up to 2,321 points in the Rivals formula, which still leaves the Nittany Lions as the No. 2 group in the country.
Franklin and his staff now hold a healthy lead on Notre Dame in the third position, and sit slightly over 200 points shy of Ohio State in the top spot. Two more prospects with a rating over 5.6 or better would see Penn State overtake the Buckeyes, although Ohio State will surely add more prospects in the months to come.
Driver is the 13th four-star to commit in Penn State's class, which also holds a five-star prospect, eight three-star prospects and one two-star recruit.
Only the military academies — Navy, Air Force and Army — have more committed players in their 2022 class than Penn State among Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
Top-10 recruiting classes in the country as of Thursday afternoon
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Florida State
6. Oklahoma
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Oregon
10. Clemson
Big Ten schools in the recruiting rankings
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
12. Michigan
14. Rutgers
19. Indiana
26. Michigan State
29. Northwestern
34. Purdue
36. Illinois
41. Minnesota
43. Wisconsin
45. Maryland
64. Nebraska
68. Iowa
Positional breakdown of Penn State's 22 commits
Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula,Drew Allar
Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton,Kaytron Allen
Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders,Anthony Ivey,Tyler Johnson
Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton,Maleek McNeil,JB Nelson
Defensive Ends: 3 — Tyreese Fearbry,Ken Talley,Dani Dennis-Sutton
Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis,Zane Durant
Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie
Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen
Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills
Athletes: 3— Driver, Cam Miller, Mehki Flowers
Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta
