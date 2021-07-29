Where Penn State stands in recruiting rankings after Driver commitment

Cristian Driver continued what has been a historic July recruiting run for Penn State Nittany Lions football, announcing his intention to join Penn State's Class of 2022 on Thursday. Driver is Penn State's 12th commitment of the month, and the 23rd commitment in this cycle for head coach James Franklin and his staff. Driver, the son of Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, is listed as an athlete by Rivals. He carries a four-star rating, is the No. 229 prospect nationally in the 2022 class and is also the No. 38 overall prospect in the state of Texas. Inside the Den: Secondary emerges deeper, stronger in 2021

Penn State Nittany Lions football earned a commitment from Cristian Driver on Thursday. (Sam Spiegelman)

Driver's commitment moves Penn State's 2022 class up to 2,321 points in the Rivals formula, which still leaves the Nittany Lions as the No. 2 group in the country. Franklin and his staff now hold a healthy lead on Notre Dame in the third position, and sit slightly over 200 points shy of Ohio State in the top spot. Two more prospects with a rating over 5.6 or better would see Penn State overtake the Buckeyes, although Ohio State will surely add more prospects in the months to come. Driver is the 13th four-star to commit in Penn State's class, which also holds a five-star prospect, eight three-star prospects and one two-star recruit. Only the military academies — Navy, Air Force and Army — have more committed players in their 2022 class than Penn State among Football Bowl Subdivision schools.



Top-10 recruiting classes in the country as of Thursday afternoon

1. Ohio State 2. Penn State 3. Notre Dame 4. LSU 5. Florida State 6. Oklahoma 7. Alabama 8. Georgia 9. Oregon 10. Clemson



Big Ten schools in the recruiting rankings

1. Ohio State 2. Penn State 12. Michigan 14. Rutgers 19. Indiana 26. Michigan State 29. Northwestern 34. Purdue 36. Illinois 41. Minnesota 43. Wisconsin 45. Maryland 64. Nebraska 68. Iowa



