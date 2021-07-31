Where Penn State's 2022 recruiting class ranks after KJ Winston commitment
The commitments keep rolling in for Penn State Nittany Lions football and head coach James Franklin.
The latest addition is Class of 2022 athlete KJ Winston out of DeMatha Catholic.
Winston lines up on both sides of the ball in high school, but is likely to play safety for the Nittany Lions at the next level.
A three-star prospect according to Rivals.com analysts, Winston is the No. 15 player in the state of Maryland, and is ranked as the No. 50 athlete in his class.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he brings a physical element to his game, but has the smarts to excel at the next level as well.
So where does this leave Penn State in the recruiting rankings?
The Nittany Lions remain in the No. 2 spot, trailing only Ohio State, which holds a lead of just udner 250 points in the Rivals formula.
Notre Dame trails the Nittany Lions by 175 points, with the Winston commitment providing some nice cusion for Penn State between itself and the teams behind it.
Winston is the 23rd commitment in Penn State's class, leaving the Nittany Lions with more commitments in the 2022 class at this juncture than any other Football Bowl Subdivision school outside of the military academies.
Top-10 classes as of Saturday afternoon
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Florida State
6. Oklahoma
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Oregon
10. Clemson
Big Ten schools in the rankings
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
12. Michigan
14. Rutgers
19. Indiana
20. Michigan State
29. Northwestern
34. Purdue
37. Illinois
42. Minnesota
44. Wisconsin
46. Maryland
57. Nebraska
68. Iowa
Positional Breakdown
Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula,Drew Allar
Running Backs: 2 —Nick Singleton,Kaytron Allen
Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders,Anthony Ivey,Tyler Johnson
Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton,Maleek McNeil,JB Nelson
Defensive Ends: 2— Ken Talley,Dani Dennis-Sutton
Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis,Zane Durant
Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie
Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen
Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills
Athletes: 3— KJ Winston Cristian Driver, Cam Miller, Mehki Flowers
Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta
