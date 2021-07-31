Where Penn State's 2022 recruiting class ranks after KJ Winston commitment

Winston lines up on both sides of the ball in high school, but is likely to play safety for the Nittany Lions at the next level.

The latest addition is Class of 2022 athlete KJ Winston out of DeMatha Catholic.

The commitments keep rolling in for Penn State Nittany Lions football and head coach James Franklin.

A three-star prospect according to Rivals.com analysts, Winston is the No. 15 player in the state of Maryland, and is ranked as the No. 50 athlete in his class.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he brings a physical element to his game, but has the smarts to excel at the next level as well.

So where does this leave Penn State in the recruiting rankings?

The Nittany Lions remain in the No. 2 spot, trailing only Ohio State, which holds a lead of just udner 250 points in the Rivals formula.

Notre Dame trails the Nittany Lions by 175 points, with the Winston commitment providing some nice cusion for Penn State between itself and the teams behind it.

Winston is the 23rd commitment in Penn State's class, leaving the Nittany Lions with more commitments in the 2022 class at this juncture than any other Football Bowl Subdivision school outside of the military academies.



