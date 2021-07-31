 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Where Penn State's 2022 recruiting class ranks after KJ Winston commitment
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-31 13:43:55 -0500') }} football

Where Penn State's 2022 recruiting class ranks after KJ Winston commitment

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
The commitments keep rolling in for Penn State Nittany Lions football and head coach James Franklin.

The latest addition is Class of 2022 athlete KJ Winston out of DeMatha Catholic.

Winston lines up on both sides of the ball in high school, but is likely to play safety for the Nittany Lions at the next level.

RELATED: DeMatha coach breaks down KJ Winston's game

DeMatha's KJ Winston is Penn State Nittany Lions football's newest commit.
DeMatha's KJ Winston is Penn State Nittany Lions football's newest commit. (Rivals.com)

A three-star prospect according to Rivals.com analysts, Winston is the No. 15 player in the state of Maryland, and is ranked as the No. 50 athlete in his class.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he brings a physical element to his game, but has the smarts to excel at the next level as well.

So where does this leave Penn State in the recruiting rankings?

The Nittany Lions remain in the No. 2 spot, trailing only Ohio State, which holds a lead of just udner 250 points in the Rivals formula.

Notre Dame trails the Nittany Lions by 175 points, with the Winston commitment providing some nice cusion for Penn State between itself and the teams behind it.

Winston is the 23rd commitment in Penn State's class, leaving the Nittany Lions with more commitments in the 2022 class at this juncture than any other Football Bowl Subdivision school outside of the military academies.


Top-10 classes as of Saturday afternoon

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Florida State

6. Oklahoma

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Oregon

10. Clemson

Big Ten schools in the rankings 

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

12. Michigan

14. Rutgers

19. Indiana

20. Michigan State

29. Northwestern

34. Purdue

37. Illinois

42. Minnesota

44. Wisconsin

46. Maryland

57. Nebraska

68. Iowa


Positional Breakdown 

Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula,Drew Allar

Running Backs: 2 —Nick Singleton,Kaytron Allen

Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders,Anthony Ivey,Tyler Johnson

Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross

Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton,Maleek McNeil,JB Nelson

Defensive Ends: 2— Ken Talley,Dani Dennis-Sutton

Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis,Zane Durant

Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie

Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen

Safeties: 1Tyrece Mills

Athletes: 3— KJ Winston Cristian Driver, Cam Miller, Mehki Flowers

Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta




{{ article.author_name }}