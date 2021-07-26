Where Penn State football stands in Rivals rankings after Miller commitment
Penn State Nittany Lions football received yet another commitment from a talented prospect on Monday.
Three-star cornerback Cam Miller, one of Penn State's top remaining targets in this class, chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech to give James Franklin and his staff 22 commitments now in the Class of 2022.
Miller plays his high school football at Trinity Christian Academy in Florida, and stands at 6-foot, 180 pounds. He is the No. 83 ranked prospect in the state of Florida.
With Miller in the fold, where does Penn State's '22 class sit among the Rivals recruiting rankings?
RELATED: Looking back at Penn State's top defensive end recruits
Penn State still occupies second place in the Rivals recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022, having added some breathing room between itself and Notre Dame in third following Miller's commitment.
The Nittany Lions trail only Ohio State, who sits atop the rankings with four five-star prospects already committed.
Miller is the eighth three-star commit in Penn State's class, which also contains a two-star, 12 four-stars and one five-star.
Here are the top 10 recruiting classes in the country as of Monday afternoon:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Florida State
6. Oklahoma
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Oregon
10. Michigan
This is where each Big Ten school's Class of 2022 is ranked:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
10. Michigan
13. Rutgers
21. Indiana
25. Michigan State
27. Northwestern
34. Purdue
36. Illinois
41. Minnesota
43. Wisconsin
45. Maryland
64. Nebraska
67. Iowa
Finally, here's a positional breakdown of Penn State's 21 commits:
Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula,Drew Allar
Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton,Kaytron Allen
Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders,Anthony Ivey,Tyler Johnson
Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton,Maleek McNeil,JB Nelson
Defensive Ends: 3 — Tyreese Fearbry,Ken Talley,Dani Dennis-Sutton
Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis,Zane Durant
Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie
Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen
Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills
Athletes: 2 — Miller, Mehki Flowers
Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook