Where Penn State football stands in Rivals rankings after Miller commitment

Penn State Nittany Lions football received yet another commitment from a talented prospect on Monday.

Three-star cornerback Cam Miller, one of Penn State's top remaining targets in this class, chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech to give James Franklin and his staff 22 commitments now in the Class of 2022.

Miller plays his high school football at Trinity Christian Academy in Florida, and stands at 6-foot, 180 pounds. He is the No. 83 ranked prospect in the state of Florida.

With Miller in the fold, where does Penn State's '22 class sit among the Rivals recruiting rankings?

