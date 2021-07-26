 Penn State Nittany Lions football recruiting rankings update after adding Cam Miller
Where Penn State football stands in Rivals rankings after Miller commitment

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Penn State Nittany Lions football received yet another commitment from a talented prospect on Monday.

Three-star cornerback Cam Miller, one of Penn State's top remaining targets in this class, chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech to give James Franklin and his staff 22 commitments now in the Class of 2022.

Miller plays his high school football at Trinity Christian Academy in Florida, and stands at 6-foot, 180 pounds. He is the No. 83 ranked prospect in the state of Florida.

With Miller in the fold, where does Penn State's '22 class sit among the Rivals recruiting rankings?

RELATED: Looking back at Penn State's top defensive end recruits

Penn State Nittany Lions football earned a commitment from Florida Athlete Cam Miller
Penn State still occupies second place in the Rivals recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022, having added some breathing room between itself and Notre Dame in third following Miller's commitment.

The Nittany Lions trail only Ohio State, who sits atop the rankings with four five-star prospects already committed.

Miller is the eighth three-star commit in Penn State's class, which also contains a two-star, 12 four-stars and one five-star.


Here are the top 10 recruiting classes in the country as of Monday afternoon:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Florida State

6. Oklahoma

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Oregon

10. Michigan


This is where each Big Ten school's Class of 2022 is ranked:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

10. Michigan

13. Rutgers

21. Indiana

25. Michigan State

27. Northwestern

34. Purdue

36. Illinois

41. Minnesota

43. Wisconsin

45. Maryland

64. Nebraska

67. Iowa


Finally, here's a positional breakdown of Penn State's 21 commits:

Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula,Drew Allar

Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton,Kaytron Allen

Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders,Anthony Ivey,Tyler Johnson

Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross

Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton,Maleek McNeil,JB Nelson

Defensive Ends: 3 — Tyreese Fearbry,Ken Talley,Dani Dennis-Sutton

Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis,Zane Durant

Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie

Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen

Safeties: 1Tyrece Mills

Athletes: 2 — Miller, Mehki Flowers

Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta


{{ article.author_name }}