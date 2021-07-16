Where Penn State football stands in Rivals rankings after latest commitment

Penn State Nittany Lions football secured the commitment of another talented running back on Friday.

This time, it was Kaytron Allen.

Allen, a four-star prospect, is the second running back in Penn State's Class of 2022, joining in-state prospect Nick Singleton who committed last week.

Allen is the No. 6 ranked running back by Rivals in the Class of 2022. He plays his high school football at IMG Academy in Florida.

Penn State remains third in Rivals' team rankings following Allen's commitment.

