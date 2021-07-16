 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Where does Penn State's class of 2022 stand?
Where Penn State football stands in Rivals rankings after latest commitment

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Penn State Nittany Lions football secured the commitment of another talented running back on Friday.

This time, it was Kaytron Allen.

Allen, a four-star prospect, is the second running back in Penn State's Class of 2022, joining in-state prospect Nick Singleton who committed last week.

Allen is the No. 6 ranked running back by Rivals in the Class of 2022. He plays his high school football at IMG Academy in Florida.

Penn State remains third in Rivals' team rankings following Allen's commitment.

Penn State Nittany Lions football received a commitment from IMG Academy running back Kaytron Allen.
Penn State earned a commitment from running back Kaytron Allen on Friday.

Here's how the top-10 looks as of Friday evening:

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Penn State

4. LSU

5. Florida State

6. Oklahoma

7. Oregon

8. Texas

9. Michigan

10. Georgia

Allen became the Nittany Lions' 19th commitment in the 2021 cycle. Only Navy, Air Force, Marshall and Boston College have more among Football Bowl Subdivision schools.


Here's how those commits break down by position:


Quarterbacks: 2 — Beau Pribula, Drew Allar

Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen

Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson

Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross

Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton, Maleek McNeil, JB Nelson

Defensive Ends: 2— Tyreese Fearbry, Ken Talley

Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis, Zane Durant

Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie

Cornerbacks: 0

Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills

Athletes: 1 — Mehki Flowers

Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta


Allen's commitment now gives the Nittany Lions 12 four-star commits to go along with six three-star prospects.

Only Notre Dame has more four-star prospects currently committed, with 14. Ohio State also has 12.

{{ article.author_name }}