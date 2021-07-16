Where Penn State football stands in Rivals rankings after latest commitment
Penn State Nittany Lions football secured the commitment of another talented running back on Friday.
This time, it was Kaytron Allen.
Allen, a four-star prospect, is the second running back in Penn State's Class of 2022, joining in-state prospect Nick Singleton who committed last week.
Allen is the No. 6 ranked running back by Rivals in the Class of 2022. He plays his high school football at IMG Academy in Florida.
Penn State remains third in Rivals' team rankings following Allen's commitment.
Here's how the top-10 looks as of Friday evening:
1. Ohio State
2. Notre Dame
3. Penn State
4. LSU
5. Florida State
6. Oklahoma
7. Oregon
8. Texas
9. Michigan
10. Georgia
Allen became the Nittany Lions' 19th commitment in the 2021 cycle. Only Navy, Air Force, Marshall and Boston College have more among Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
Here's how those commits break down by position:
Quarterbacks: 2 — Beau Pribula, Drew Allar
Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen
Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson
Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton, Maleek McNeil, JB Nelson
Defensive Ends: 2— Tyreese Fearbry, Ken Talley
Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis, Zane Durant
Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie
Cornerbacks: 0
Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills
Athletes: 1 — Mehki Flowers
Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta
Allen's commitment now gives the Nittany Lions 12 four-star commits to go along with six three-star prospects.
Only Notre Dame has more four-star prospects currently committed, with 14. Ohio State also has 12.
