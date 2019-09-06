Last Saturday, Idaho running back Kiahn Martinez caught a short pass near the Penn State sideline. Smith closed with speed and delivered a crushing hit that sent a piece of Martinez’s equipment flying and threw social media into a commotion. Offensive lineman CJ Thorpe became a viral phenomenon with his reaction to the hit, falling to his knees on the sideline as if staggered by his own surprise.

“He came out of nowhere,” Thorpe said. “The hit just really surprised me. It was so loud it sounded like thunder.”

Smith, a true freshman, didn’t earn his ranking as the top player in the state of Virginia by accident, and he showcased several of his tools on that play — the speed, the instincts, the hitting ability.

But, Brooks, a redshirt sophomore and now one of the veteran voices among Penn State’s linebackers, has been waiting to see Smith “open up.” In other words, he wants to see Smith use his speed in game action.

“He’s started playing faster,” Brooks said. “A lot of young guys when they come in, they’re trying to figure stuff out, get adjusted to the speed of college football, a whole new playbook, understanding their job. Since the spring, he’s definitely took a lot of steps and he’s gotten a lot better, and I think that’s a credit to his work ethic, his ability to be coachable. Obviously coach [Brent] Pry has done an amazing job with him.”

Other influences on Smith include Jan Johnson, Micah Parsons and Cam Brown.

Brooks said he’s noticed Smith growing more comfortable in his role on the practice field, and the improvement has followed.

For a player with Smith’s array of physical gifts, growth should come quickly as he harnesses the finer points of the position.

“I would say the biggest thing that stands out to me is when he does decide to play fast, as fast as he’s capable of, I think he’s one of the more explosive linebackers in our group, honestly,” Brooks said. “When he does open up and run and show that speed, I would say that he’s really explosive. He has good instincts. He knows how to find the ball.”

It only took one game for Smith to prove that, granted his showcase came against the weakest competition Penn State will face all year in an FCS Idaho team.

Smith impressed with his tackling, making three tackles in 28 snaps on defense. He allowed receptions both times he was targeted in the passing game during Saturday’s game, though Penn State only surrendered a combined five yards on those two play

James Franklin said at his media conference Tuesday that Smith still has not arrived at a place where he’s 100 percent confident in what he’s doing before the snap comes. Smith’s speed and knack for hitting has come out in practice, Franklin said, but Smith needs repetition before he can take the next step as a linebacker.

For now, it seems the Nittany Lions intend to give Smith the chance this season to get the in-game action he needs to grow. He was one of seven true freshman Franklin gave the green light before the season began.

“He flashes some exciting things,” Franklin said.

“I think as he continues to gain confidence and get comfortable with his responsibilities and also what the offense is trying to do in terms of trying to put him in binds, in terms of his reads and trying to get his eyes dirty in terms of what he's looking at, I think as those things continue to clear up for him and he gets more comfortable and more confident, I think he's got a very bright future. There's not too many 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebackers that can run and hit with the instincts that he has.”



