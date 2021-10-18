Where NFL mock drafts have Dotson, other Nittany Lions midway through 2021

CBS Sports, Josh Edwards

Jahan Dotson

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports tabs Jahan Dotson as a first-round draft choice. He has Dotson going 30th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs— no doubt an intriguing proposition considering the high powered offense that exists in Kansas City under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Edwards notes that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger, and that Kansas City needs another pass-catching option behind Tyreek Hill should Kelce's production decline. Dotson would fit in nicely as a second option at wide receiver.

Walter Cherepinsky, walterfootball.com

Brandon Smith

Dotson isn't the first Nittany Lion of the board in this mock draft, with that distinction instead going to linebacker Brandon Smith. In this mock draft, updated last week, Cherepinsky projects Smith to go 14th overall to the Minnesota Vikings. Cherepinsky projects Smith as an edge rusher at the next level, an area where the Vikings certainly have a need for a second option alongside Danielle Hunter. Cherepinsky notes that the numbers don't stand out for Smith at the college level, but believes his athleticism makes him a first-round talent should he choose to leave after his junior season.

Rasheed Walker

Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker is the second of three first-round draft choices projected by Cherepinsky, who has Walker going 17th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals took some criticism this offseason for doing little to strengthen the offensive line in front of second-year QB Joe Burrow, who has shown flashed of brilliance at times despite often running for his life. Cherepinsky notes that Walker has quick feet for his size, which makes him a top NFL prospect at the tackle position.

Jahan Dotson

Finally, we get to Dotson, who Cherepinsky projects to go 24th overall to the Detroit Lions, where he would join former Nittany Lions Amani Oruwariye and Jason Cabinda. The Lions have arguably the NFL's worst group of wideouts, so Dotson would step in and be an important figure almost right away.

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

Rasheed Walker

Hodgkinson is significantly lower on some of the Penn State prospects than the other analysts we've touched on so far, with the first Nittany Lion coming off the board in the mid second round. That's Rasheed Walker, projected to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 52 overall. Drafting a Nittany Lion worked out pretty well for the Cowboys last season, with Micah Parsons now tearing up the league as a rookie.

Jahan Dotson

Shortly after Walker comes Jahan Dotson, who Hodgkinson projects to join the Cleveland Browns at No. 57 overall. The duo of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't been as prolific as some will have hoped, and the Browns could certainly use another passing game weapon for Baker Mayfield.

Brandon Smith

We've got to go all the way to the fourth round before the next Nittany Lion comes off the board in this mock. Brandon Smith is projected to join a heavy corps of Nittany Lions with the New York Giants in the Big Apple at No. 110 overall.

Arnold Ebiketie

Arnold Ebiketie makes an appearance in this mock draft after showing out through the first six games of the season for the Nittany Lions. The Temple transfer is projected to go in the fourth round as well, No. 135 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker also earns a mid-round projection. One of the best safeties in college football over the last two seasons, Brisker is projected by Hodgkinson to go No. 138 overall to the Tennessee Titans, where he would hope to improve one of the NFL's worst defenses so far this season.

Luke Esterling, USA Today

Jaquan Brisker

It's reasonable to expect vastly different opinions from analysts with the NFL Draft so far away, but Jaquan Brisker seems to be a particularly polarizing prospect among the analysts. Esterling has him going in the first round at No. 16 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in desperate need of secondary help given the results for their defense so far this season.

Rasheed Walker

Rasheed Walker comes in just outside the first round in this mock draft, joining the Indianapolis Colts at No. 37 overall. The Colts have what was considered to be one of the better offensive fronts in the NFL coming into the season, but the results haven't shown that to this point. Walker may be the addition they need to reinforce that unit.