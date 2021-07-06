Where it stands: PSU moves up in Rivals rankings after Singleton commitment

Another day, another commitment for James Franklin and company.

And this was a big one.

Top offensive target Nick Singleton is the newest member of Penn State's Class of 2022, as the No. 8 overall running back and in-state recruit chose to stay home and play his college football for the Nittany Lions.

Singleton, Penn State's 11th four-star commitment in the cycle, helped the Nittany Lions leap Florida State in Rivals' recruiting rankings, moving up to third behind Notre Dame and Ohio State.

RELATED: Nick Singleton on PSU: 'They really committed to me and my family early on'



