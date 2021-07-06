Where it stands: PSU moves up in Rivals rankings after Singleton commitment
Another day, another commitment for James Franklin and company.
And this was a big one.
Top offensive target Nick Singleton is the newest member of Penn State's Class of 2022, as the No. 8 overall running back and in-state recruit chose to stay home and play his college football for the Nittany Lions.
Singleton, Penn State's 11th four-star commitment in the cycle, helped the Nittany Lions leap Florida State in Rivals' recruiting rankings, moving up to third behind Notre Dame and Ohio State.
RELATED: Nick Singleton on PSU: 'They really committed to me and my family early on'
Below is the class breakdown for the Nittany Lions:
Four-stars: WR Kaden Saunders, TE Jerry Cross, QB Beau Pribula, OL Drew Shelton, DE Ken Talley, WR Anthony Ivey, ATH Mekhi Flowers, DT Zane Durant, DE Tyreese Fearbry, DT Kaleb Artis, RB Nick Singleton
Three-stars: QB Drew Allar, OL Maleek McNeil, DB Tyrece Mills, WR Tyler Johnson, LB Keon Wylie, OL J.B. Nelson
Two-stars: P Alex Bacchetta
Here's a look at the class in full:
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook