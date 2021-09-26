 Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 12:02:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25 polls?

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State Nittany Lions football has moved up in the rankings yet again.

The Nittany Lions claimed a straightforward 38-17 win over the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, moving to 4-0 on the season.

It wasn't a perfect win for the Nittany Lions, who have certainly had better showings this season. Head coach James Franklin noted that he thought his team lacked an edge.

There was also plenty of discussion about the Nittany Lion running game, which was held under 100 yards by an FCS defense despite over 30 attempts.

Regardless of the issues evident for Penn State, the voters in both polls moved the Nittany Lions up again this week as they roll into a primetime matchup with Indiana, who scraped by Western Kentucky Saturday.

RELATED: While not flawless, PSU's perfect start sets season's trajectory

Penn State Nittany Lions football earned a win over Villanova this week with help from KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Penn State Nittany Lions football earned a win over Villanova this week with help from KeAndre Lambert-Smith

That game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ABC.

Indiana is 2-2 to start the season, with wins over Western Kentucky and Idaho, and losses to Iowa and Cincinnati — both ranked teams.

Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Poll.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Oregon

4) Oklahoma

5) Iowa

6) Penn State

7) Notre Dame

8) Cincinnati

9) Florida

10) Ohio State

11) Arkansas

12) Ole Miss

13) Texas A&M

14) Michigan

15) BYU

16) Michigan State

17) Coastal Carolina

18) Oklahoma State

19) Clemson

20) UCLA

21) Fresno State

22) Auburn

23) Kentucky

24) Baylor

25) Wake Forest


AP Poll 

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Oregon

4) Penn State

5) Iowa

6) Oklahoma

7) Cincinnati

8) Arkansas

9) Notre Dame

10) Florida

11) Ohio State

12) Ole Miss

13) BYU

14) Michigan

15) Texas A&M

16) Coastal Carolina

17) Michigan State

18) Fresno State

19) Oklahoma State

20) UCLA

21) Baylor

22) Auburn

23) NC State

24) Wake Forest

25) Clemson

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}