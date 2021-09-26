Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25 polls?
Penn State Nittany Lions football has moved up in the rankings yet again.
The Nittany Lions claimed a straightforward 38-17 win over the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, moving to 4-0 on the season.
It wasn't a perfect win for the Nittany Lions, who have certainly had better showings this season. Head coach James Franklin noted that he thought his team lacked an edge.
There was also plenty of discussion about the Nittany Lion running game, which was held under 100 yards by an FCS defense despite over 30 attempts.
Regardless of the issues evident for Penn State, the voters in both polls moved the Nittany Lions up again this week as they roll into a primetime matchup with Indiana, who scraped by Western Kentucky Saturday.
RELATED: While not flawless, PSU's perfect start sets season's trajectory
That game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ABC.
Indiana is 2-2 to start the season, with wins over Western Kentucky and Idaho, and losses to Iowa and Cincinnati — both ranked teams.
Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Poll.
USA Today Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Georgia
3) Oregon
4) Oklahoma
5) Iowa
6) Penn State
7) Notre Dame
8) Cincinnati
9) Florida
10) Ohio State
11) Arkansas
12) Ole Miss
13) Texas A&M
14) Michigan
15) BYU
16) Michigan State
17) Coastal Carolina
18) Oklahoma State
19) Clemson
20) UCLA
21) Fresno State
22) Auburn
23) Kentucky
24) Baylor
25) Wake Forest
AP Poll
1) Alabama
2) Georgia
3) Oregon
4) Penn State
5) Iowa
6) Oklahoma
7) Cincinnati
8) Arkansas
9) Notre Dame
10) Florida
11) Ohio State
12) Ole Miss
13) BYU
14) Michigan
15) Texas A&M
16) Coastal Carolina
17) Michigan State
18) Fresno State
19) Oklahoma State
20) UCLA
21) Baylor
22) Auburn
23) NC State
24) Wake Forest
25) Clemson
