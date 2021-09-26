Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?

Penn State Nittany Lions football has moved up in the rankings yet again.

The Nittany Lions claimed a straightforward 38-17 win over the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, moving to 4-0 on the season.

It wasn't a perfect win for the Nittany Lions, who have certainly had better showings this season. Head coach James Franklin noted that he thought his team lacked an edge.

There was also plenty of discussion about the Nittany Lion running game, which was held under 100 yards by an FCS defense despite over 30 attempts.

Regardless of the issues evident for Penn State, the voters in both polls moved the Nittany Lions up again this week as they roll into a primetime matchup with Indiana, who scraped by Western Kentucky Saturday.

