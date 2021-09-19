Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?

Penn State Nittany Lions football has moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll for a third consecutive week.

The Nittany Lions claimed a massive 28-20 win over No. 22 Auburn in front of a White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, making another statement as they moved to 3-0.

The AP Poll is not yet available. This story will be updated when it is released.

For Penn State, it's a second ranked win in three weeks to begin the season, having opened the campaign with a solid win over a ranked Wisconsin team on the road.

Penn State's other victory came over last season's MAC champions, Ball State, which had been receiving votes in the AP Poll prior to the contest.

