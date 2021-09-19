Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25 polls?
Penn State Nittany Lions football has moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll for a third consecutive week.
The Nittany Lions claimed a massive 28-20 win over No. 22 Auburn in front of a White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, making another statement as they moved to 3-0.
The AP Poll is not yet available. This story will be updated when it is released.
For Penn State, it's a second ranked win in three weeks to begin the season, having opened the campaign with a solid win over a ranked Wisconsin team on the road.
Penn State's other victory came over last season's MAC champions, Ball State, which had been receiving votes in the AP Poll prior to the contest.
RELATED: What they're saying about Penn State football's win over Auburn
The Nittany Lions will welcome FCS opposition to Beaver Stadium this Saturday, when they will host in-state foe Villanova.
That game is set to kick off at 12 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.
The Wildcats are 3-0 to begin their season, with wins over Lehigh, Bucknell and Richmond.
Here's a look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll:
USA Today Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Georgia
3) Oklahoma
4) Oregon
5) Texas A&M
6) Iowa
7) Clemson
8) Penn State
9) Cincinnati
10) Notre Dame
11) Ohio State
12) Florida
13) Ole Miss
14) Iowa State
15) Wisconsin
16) BYU
17) Coastal Carolina
18) Arkansas
19) Michigan
20) North Carolina
21) Michigan State
22) Oklahoma State
23) Auburn
24) UCLA
25) Fresno State
