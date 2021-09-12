Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?
Penn State has moved up in the top-25 rankings ahead of a Week 3 Whiteout game clash with Auburn.
The USA Today Coaches Poll now calls the Nittany Lions the No. 12 team in college football, while the Associated Press rankings list head coach James Franklin's team inside the top-10 for the first time this year at No. 10.
Prior to beating Ball State 44-13 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, the No. 13 and No. 11, respectively.
"We obviously have a huge game next week and we are going to need this place like rockin’," Franklin said Saturday. "I know sometimes it’s hard to tell in terms of attendance but all the season ticket holders, if you are not using your tickets and we have 70,000 of them, make sure someone is sitting in your seats because we need this place rockin’.
"That’s going to be very very important. It was awesome to walk through these gates."
This week's opponent, the Auburn Tigers, are also ranked, as they check-in at No. 20 in the Coaches Poll and at No. 22 in the AP top-25.
First-year head coach Bryan Harsin's side has blasted a pair of foes to start the year, as it beat Akron 60-10 before stomping Alabama State 62-0 on Saturday.
"[Sunday], we’ll go correct what we had, what we needed to fix in this game, and then we’ll get onto Penn State," Harsin told reporters, per AL.com. "We’ll start focusing on that and be ready to go for this next week. The goal is every week that we continue to get better in the things that we’re doing and then we focus on the most important things each and every week, which goes right back to our process and what we do Sunday through Friday.
"A new challenge with the Penn State game being on the road with the travel and obviously the environment. We’ll talk about that as the week goes on."
Penn State-Auburn kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and ABC will televise the contest. ESPN's College GameDay is also coming to town, and a sellout is expected for the annual Whiteout game.
Below are the complete AP and Coaches Polls going into week three.
AP Top 25
1) Alabama
2) Georgia
3) Oklahoma
4) Oregon
5) Iowa
6) Clemson
7) Texas A&M
8) Cincinnati
9) Ohio State
10) Penn State
11) Florida
12) Notre Dame
13) UCLA
14) Iowa State
15) Virgina Tech
16) Coastal Carolina
17) Ole Miss
18) Wisconsin
19) Arizona State
20) Arkansas
21) North Carolina
22) Auburn
23) BYU
24) Miami
25) Michigan
USA Today Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Georgia
3) Oklahoma
4) Oregon
5) Texas A&M
6) Clemson
7) Iowa
8) Cincinnati
9) Florida
10) Notre Dame
11) Ohio State
12) Penn State
13) UCLA
14) Iowa State
15) Virginia Tech
16) Ole Miss
17) Wisconsin
18) Coastal Carolina
19) North Carolina
20) Auburn
21) Arizona State
22) Oklahoma State
23) BYU
24) Arkansas
25) Michigan
