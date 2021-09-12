 Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?
Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Penn State has moved up in the top-25 rankings ahead of a Week 3 Whiteout game clash with Auburn.

The USA Today Coaches Poll now calls the Nittany Lions the No. 12 team in college football, while the Associated Press rankings list head coach James Franklin's team inside the top-10 for the first time this year at No. 10.

Prior to beating Ball State 44-13 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, the No. 13 and No. 11, respectively.

"We obviously have a huge game next week and we are going to need this place like rockin’," Franklin said Saturday. "I know sometimes it’s hard to tell in terms of attendance but all the season ticket holders, if you are not using your tickets and we have 70,000 of them, make sure someone is sitting in your seats because we need this place rockin’.

"That’s going to be very very important. It was awesome to walk through these gates."

Penn State takes the field prior to a 44-13 win over Ball State at Beaver Stadium. AP photo
This week's opponent, the Auburn Tigers, are also ranked, as they check-in at No. 20 in the Coaches Poll and at No. 22 in the AP top-25.

First-year head coach Bryan Harsin's side has blasted a pair of foes to start the year, as it beat Akron 60-10 before stomping Alabama State 62-0 on Saturday.

"[Sunday], we’ll go correct what we had, what we needed to fix in this game, and then we’ll get onto Penn State," Harsin told reporters, per AL.com. "We’ll start focusing on that and be ready to go for this next week. The goal is every week that we continue to get better in the things that we’re doing and then we focus on the most important things each and every week, which goes right back to our process and what we do Sunday through Friday.

"A new challenge with the Penn State game being on the road with the travel and obviously the environment. We’ll talk about that as the week goes on."

Penn State-Auburn kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and ABC will televise the contest. ESPN's College GameDay is also coming to town, and a sellout is expected for the annual Whiteout game.

Below are the complete AP and Coaches Polls going into week three.

AP Top 25

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Oklahoma

4) Oregon

5) Iowa

6) Clemson

7) Texas A&M

8) Cincinnati

9) Ohio State

10) Penn State

11) Florida

12) Notre Dame

13) UCLA

14) Iowa State

15) Virgina Tech

16) Coastal Carolina

17) Ole Miss

18) Wisconsin

19) Arizona State

20) Arkansas

21) North Carolina

22) Auburn

23) BYU

24) Miami

25) Michigan

USA Today Coaches Poll

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Oklahoma

4) Oregon

5) Texas A&M

6) Clemson

7) Iowa

8) Cincinnati

9) Florida

10) Notre Dame

11) Ohio State

12) Penn State

13) UCLA

14) Iowa State

15) Virginia Tech

16) Ole Miss

17) Wisconsin

18) Coastal Carolina

19) North Carolina

20) Auburn

21) Arizona State

22) Oklahoma State

23) BYU

24) Arkansas

25) Michigan


