Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?

Penn State has moved up in the top-25 rankings ahead of a Week 3 Whiteout game clash with Auburn.

The USA Today Coaches Poll now calls the Nittany Lions the No. 12 team in college football, while the Associated Press rankings list head coach James Franklin's team inside the top-10 for the first time this year at No. 10.

Prior to beating Ball State 44-13 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, the No. 13 and No. 11, respectively.

"We obviously have a huge game next week and we are going to need this place like rockin’," Franklin said Saturday. "I know sometimes it’s hard to tell in terms of attendance but all the season ticket holders, if you are not using your tickets and we have 70,000 of them, make sure someone is sitting in your seats because we need this place rockin’.

"That’s going to be very very important. It was awesome to walk through these gates."