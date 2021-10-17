Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches Top 25?
The Penn State Nittany Lions football team was idle during its bye week, but the polls were not.
The Nittany Lions, sitting at 5-1, stood their ground in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll this week.
Notably in the Big Ten, AP No. 2 Iowa suffered its first defeat of the season to previously unranked Purdue. Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan remained in the top-10 of both polls after earning wins this week.
The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season this Saturday when they host Illinois at noon.
Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.
USA Today Coaches Poll
1) Georgia
2) Oklahoma
3. Cincinnati
4) Alabama
5) Ohio State
6) Michigan
7) Michigan State
8) Penn State
9) Oklahoma State
10) Oregon
11) Iowa
12) Ole Miss
13) Notre Dame
14) Kentucky
15) Wake Forest
16) Coastal Carolina
17) Texas A&M
18) NC State
19) SMU
20) Baylor
21) SDSU
22) Auburn
23) Pitt
24) Clemson
25) UTSA
AP Poll
1) Georgia
2) Cincinnati
3) Oklahoma
4) Alabama
5) Ohio State
6) Michigan
7) Penn State
8) Oklahoma State
9) Michigan State
10) Oregon
11) Iowa
12) Ole Miss
13) Notre Dame
14) Coastal Carolina
15) Kentucky
16) Wake Forest
17) Texas A&M
18) NC State
19) Auburn
20) Baylor
21) SMU
22) San Diego State
23) Pitt
24) UTSA
25) Purdue
