 Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-17 13:10:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches Top 25?

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team was idle during its bye week, but the polls were not.

The Nittany Lions, sitting at 5-1, stood their ground in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll this week.

Notably in the Big Ten, AP No. 2 Iowa suffered its first defeat of the season to previously unranked Purdue. Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan remained in the top-10 of both polls after earning wins this week.

The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season this Saturday when they host Illinois at noon.

Where is Penn State Nittany Lions football in the updated rankings?
Where is Penn State Nittany Lions football in the updated rankings?

Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1) Georgia

2) Oklahoma

3. Cincinnati

4) Alabama

5) Ohio State

6) Michigan

7) Michigan State

8) Penn State

9) Oklahoma State

10) Oregon

11) Iowa

12) Ole Miss

13) Notre Dame

14) Kentucky

15) Wake Forest

16) Coastal Carolina

17) Texas A&M

18) NC State

19) SMU

20) Baylor

21) SDSU

22) Auburn

23) Pitt

24) Clemson

25) UTSA


AP Poll 

1) Georgia

2) Cincinnati

3) Oklahoma

4) Alabama

5) Ohio State

6) Michigan

7) Penn State

8) Oklahoma State

9) Michigan State

10) Oregon

11) Iowa

12) Ole Miss

13) Notre Dame

14) Coastal Carolina

15) Kentucky

16) Wake Forest

17) Texas A&M

18) NC State

19) Auburn

20) Baylor

21) SMU

22) San Diego State

23) Pitt

24) UTSA

25) Purdue

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}