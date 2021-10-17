Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches Top 25?

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team was idle during its bye week, but the polls were not. The Nittany Lions, sitting at 5-1, stood their ground in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll this week.

Notably in the Big Ten, AP No. 2 Iowa suffered its first defeat of the season to previously unranked Purdue. Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan remained in the top-10 of both polls after earning wins this week. The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season this Saturday when they host Illinois at noon.

Where is Penn State Nittany Lions football in the updated rankings?

Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1) Georgia 2) Oklahoma 3. Cincinnati 4) Alabama 5) Ohio State 6) Michigan 7) Michigan State 8) Penn State 9) Oklahoma State 10) Oregon 11) Iowa 12) Ole Miss 13) Notre Dame 14) Kentucky 15) Wake Forest 16) Coastal Carolina 17) Texas A&M 18) NC State 19) SMU 20) Baylor 21) SDSU 22) Auburn 23) Pitt 24) Clemson 25) UTSA



AP Poll