Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25?

A setback against Iowa on Saturday night means a setback in the polls for the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

The loss saw Penn State fall in the Coaches Poll after a steady ascent to No. 4 through five weeks of unbeaten play.

Penn State will have some time to stew on its first defeat of the season as it enters its bye week. The Nittany Lions next take the field two weekends from now when they host Illinois at Beaver Stadium for a noon kick.

Where is Penn State Nittany Lions football in the updated rankings?

Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1) Georgia 2) Iowa 3. Oklahoma 4) Cincinnati 5) Alabama 6) Ohio State 7) Michigan 8) Penn State 9) Michigan State 10) Oregon 11) Kentucky 12) Oklahoma State 13) Notre Dame 14) Ole Miss 15) Coastal Carolina 16) Wake Forest 17) Florida 18) Texas A&M 19) Arkansas 20) BYU 21) NC State 22) Arizona State 23) SMU 24) San Diego State 25) Clemson



AP Poll