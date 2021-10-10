 Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?
Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25?

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
A setback against Iowa on Saturday night means a setback in the polls for the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

The loss saw Penn State fall in the Coaches Poll after a steady ascent to No. 4 through five weeks of unbeaten play.

Penn State will have some time to stew on its first defeat of the season as it enters its bye week.

The Nittany Lions next take the field two weekends from now when they host Illinois at Beaver Stadium for a noon kick.

Where is Penn State Nittany Lions football in the updated rankings?
Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1) Georgia

2) Iowa

3. Oklahoma

4) Cincinnati

5) Alabama

6) Ohio State

7) Michigan

8) Penn State

9) Michigan State

10) Oregon

11) Kentucky

12) Oklahoma State

13) Notre Dame

14) Ole Miss

15) Coastal Carolina

16) Wake Forest

17) Florida

18) Texas A&M

19) Arkansas

20) BYU

21) NC State

22) Arizona State

23) SMU

24) San Diego State

25) Clemson


AP Poll 

1) Georgia

2) Iowa

3) Cincinnati

4) Oklahoma

5) Alabama

6) Ohio State

7) Penn State

8) Michigan

9) Oregon

10) Michigan State

11) Kentucky

12) Oklahoma State

13) Ole Miss

14) Notre Dame

15) Coastal Carolina

16) Wake Forest

17) Arkansas

18) Arizona State

19) BYU

20) Florida

21) Texas A&M

22) NC State

23) SMU

24) San Diego State

25) Texas

