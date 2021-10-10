Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25?
A setback against Iowa on Saturday night means a setback in the polls for the Nittany Lions on Sunday.
The loss saw Penn State fall in the Coaches Poll after a steady ascent to No. 4 through five weeks of unbeaten play.
Penn State will have some time to stew on its first defeat of the season as it enters its bye week.
The Nittany Lions next take the field two weekends from now when they host Illinois at Beaver Stadium for a noon kick.
Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.
USA Today Coaches Poll
1) Georgia
2) Iowa
3. Oklahoma
4) Cincinnati
5) Alabama
6) Ohio State
7) Michigan
8) Penn State
9) Michigan State
10) Oregon
11) Kentucky
12) Oklahoma State
13) Notre Dame
14) Ole Miss
15) Coastal Carolina
16) Wake Forest
17) Florida
18) Texas A&M
19) Arkansas
20) BYU
21) NC State
22) Arizona State
23) SMU
24) San Diego State
25) Clemson
AP Poll
1) Georgia
2) Iowa
3) Cincinnati
4) Oklahoma
5) Alabama
6) Ohio State
7) Penn State
8) Michigan
9) Oregon
10) Michigan State
11) Kentucky
12) Oklahoma State
13) Ole Miss
14) Notre Dame
15) Coastal Carolina
16) Wake Forest
17) Arkansas
18) Arizona State
19) BYU
20) Florida
21) Texas A&M
22) NC State
23) SMU
24) San Diego State
25) Texas
