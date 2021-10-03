 Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?
Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25?

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Another week, another ascent in the rankings for Penn State Nittany Lions football.

The Nittany Lions shut out Indiana 24-0 in prime time on Saturday night.

It was a perfect showing by the Penn State defense, which overshadowed a Nittany Lion offense which spun its wheels at times in this game.

Penn State rose in the coaches poll, but stayed put in the latest AP Poll despite Oregon's loss.

The Nittany Lions travel to take on Iowa this week. That game is set to air at 4:00 p.m. on FOX.

Iowa is also unbeaten to start the season, having demolished Maryland 51-14 earlier this week.

Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Polls.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Iowa

4) Penn State

5) Oklahoma

6) Cincinnati

7) Ohio State

8) Michigan

9) Oregon

10) BYU

11) Michigan State

12) Oklahoma State

13) Notre Dame

14) Kentucky

15) Coastal Carolina

16) Arkansas

17) Ole Miss

18) Florida

19) Auburn

20) Wake Forest

21) Clemson

22) NC State

23) Texas

24) SMU

25) Arizona State


AP Poll 

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Iowa

4) Penn State

5) Cincinnati

6) Oklahoma

7) Ohio State

8.) Oregon

9) Michigan

10) BYU

11) Michigan State

12) Oklahoma State

13) Arkansas

14) Notre Dame

15) Coastal Carolina

16) Kentucky

17) Ole Miss

18) Auburn

19) Wake Forest

20) Florida

21) Texas

22) Arizona State

23) NC State

24) SMU

25) San Diego State

{{ article.author_name }}