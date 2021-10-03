Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25?
Another week, another ascent in the rankings for Penn State Nittany Lions football.
The Nittany Lions shut out Indiana 24-0 in prime time on Saturday night.
It was a perfect showing by the Penn State defense, which overshadowed a Nittany Lion offense which spun its wheels at times in this game.
Penn State rose in the coaches poll, but stayed put in the latest AP Poll despite Oregon's loss.
The Nittany Lions travel to take on Iowa this week. That game is set to air at 4:00 p.m. on FOX.
Iowa is also unbeaten to start the season, having demolished Maryland 51-14 earlier this week.
Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Polls.
USA Today Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Georgia
3) Iowa
4) Penn State
5) Oklahoma
6) Cincinnati
7) Ohio State
8) Michigan
9) Oregon
10) BYU
11) Michigan State
12) Oklahoma State
13) Notre Dame
14) Kentucky
15) Coastal Carolina
16) Arkansas
17) Ole Miss
18) Florida
19) Auburn
20) Wake Forest
21) Clemson
22) NC State
23) Texas
24) SMU
25) Arizona State
AP Poll
1) Alabama
2) Georgia
3) Iowa
4) Penn State
5) Cincinnati
6) Oklahoma
7) Ohio State
8.) Oregon
9) Michigan
10) BYU
11) Michigan State
12) Oklahoma State
13) Arkansas
14) Notre Dame
15) Coastal Carolina
16) Kentucky
17) Ole Miss
18) Auburn
19) Wake Forest
20) Florida
21) Texas
22) Arizona State
23) NC State
24) SMU
25) San Diego State
