Where is Penn State football in the new AP Poll, USA Today Coaches Top 25?
As expected, Penn State Nittany Lions football took a tumble down the polls after suffering its second loss of the season against lowly Illinois at home.
Now sitting at 5-2 and facing a trip to Ohio State next week, Penn State fell outside of the top 10 in the most recent USA Today Coaches Poll.
The updated AP Poll is not yet available. This story will be updated after 2 p.m. when it is released.
Several top-10 programs around the country experienced scares on Saturday, but the Nittany Lions joined Oklahoma State as the only top-10 teams to suffer losses.
Penn State was one of two ranked Big Ten programs to go down, with No. 25 Purdue taking a heavy loss at home to Wisconsin.
Next week's opponent, Ohio State, claimed a 54-7 win over Indiana.
Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.
USA Today Coaches Poll
1) Georgia
2) Cincinnati
3.) Alabama
4) Oklahoma
5) Ohio State
6) Michigan
7) Michigan State
8) Oregon
9) Ole Miss
10) Iowa
11) Notre Dame
12) Kentucky
13) Wake Forest
14) Texas A&M
15) Oklahoma State
16) SMU
17) Penn State
18) Baylor
19) Pitt
20) SDSU
21) Auburn
22) UTSA
23) Iowa State
24) Coastal Carolina
25) NC State
