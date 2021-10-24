Where is Penn State football in the new AP Poll, USA Today Coaches Top 25?

As expected, Penn State Nittany Lions football took a tumble down the polls after suffering its second loss of the season against lowly Illinois at home.

Now sitting at 5-2 and facing a trip to Ohio State next week, Penn State fell outside of the top 10 in the most recent USA Today Coaches Poll.

The updated AP Poll is not yet available. This story will be updated after 2 p.m. when it is released.