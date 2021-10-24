 Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top-25 polls?
Where is Penn State football in the new AP Poll, USA Today Coaches Top 25?

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@davideckert98
As expected, Penn State Nittany Lions football took a tumble down the polls after suffering its second loss of the season against lowly Illinois at home.

Now sitting at 5-2 and facing a trip to Ohio State next week, Penn State fell outside of the top 10 in the most recent USA Today Coaches Poll.

The updated AP Poll is not yet available. This story will be updated after 2 p.m. when it is released.

Several top-10 programs around the country experienced scares on Saturday, but the Nittany Lions joined Oklahoma State as the only top-10 teams to suffer losses.

Penn State was one of two ranked Big Ten programs to go down, with No. 25 Purdue taking a heavy loss at home to Wisconsin.

Next week's opponent, Ohio State, claimed a 54-7 win over Indiana.

Penn State Nittany Lions football suffered a disappointing 20-18 loss to Illinois at Beaver Stadium.
(AP Images)

Here's a full look at this week's USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top-25.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1) Georgia

2) Cincinnati

3.) Alabama

4) Oklahoma

5) Ohio State

6) Michigan

7) Michigan State

8) Oregon

9) Ole Miss

10) Iowa

11) Notre Dame

12) Kentucky

13) Wake Forest

14) Texas A&M

15) Oklahoma State

16) SMU

17) Penn State

18) Baylor

19) Pitt

20) SDSU

21) Auburn

22) UTSA

23) Iowa State

24) Coastal Carolina

25) NC State


