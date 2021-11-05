Penn State, believe it or not, has landed just one prospect from New Jersey in the past three recruiting cycles.

Head coach James Franklin and company passed on some and whiffed on others, but they have found success elsewhere on the trail, especially in this year's class as they sit at fourth in the Rivals team rankings.

New Jersey's 2023 wave of talent much like 2022 is fairly top-heavy and the Nittany Lions have offers out to seven recruits in early edition of the state rankings.

Where does the program stand with those targets? Let's dive right in.