When will the Big Ten release its 2020 schedule?

That’s the big question that hangs over the conference as players intensify preseason workouts on campuses in anticipation of the season. The Big Ten announced on July 9 that it was dumping non-conference games in 2020 and playing a 10-game, league-only schedule. Now, players and coaches wait to see how the new schedule will look--and when it will be unveiled.



“I mean, you gotta figure it's gotta be here soon,” a Big Ten coach told GoldandBlack.com. “We have to start making plans. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, for sure.

“I don’t know any more than I did last week.”

The Big Ten coaches and athletic directors have been meeting via conference call on Thursdays.

League officials made the move to a 10-game, Big Ten-only slate for a few reasons.

1. Money. The move will save Big Ten schools from having to pay out big guarantees to non-conference opponents while playing in front of much smaller home crowds that would generate less game-day revenue.



2. Schedule flexibility. By staying in-house, it will be easier to move foes around if needed to deal with virus outbreaks that make it prohibitive for a school to play one week.



3. Health measures. League schools are confident each member will have similar testing protocols--and resources--thus lessening the chance of spreading the virus in games.

Could the revised 2020 schedule be released the last week of July? The first week of August?

“You're right on point there, but I really don't even know,” said the head coach.

When the schedule is released, will each school know when it will play each of its opponents? Or will just the first few games for each school be released, allowing for scheduling flexibility as the season progresses?

“I am assuming it’s gonna be full,” said the head coach. “You know, whatever they decide to do. We obviously already have the nine (Big Ten games scheduled). Now, I don't know the order. We don't know that yet.”

Earlier reports have indicated efforts will be made to have division foes play each other early in the schedule. That’s six games. Then, four cross-division contests remain. Each Big Ten school already has three cross-division foes on its 2020 schedule. A fourth would need to be added. Would cross-division opponents already on schedules remain the same?

“I would think,” said the head coach. “I hope so. We’ve been planning for them. We’ve already done a lot of work. You would think they would, but you don’t know for sure. But I would think so.”

And another big scheduling question: When will the season start? September 5 is the first full-blown Saturday of games across the nation. Or will the season start a week or two later? September 12? September 19? Schools will need to build in appropriate training camp time once a season starting point is announced.



“You have two schools of thought,” said the head coach. “You either wanna get it going right away, or wait. But, you know, sometimes waiting is not better because things could get worse.

"If you look at the school model, they’re trying to get everybody out by Thanksgiving. If you stick with that logic, you would assume that starting as soon as possible would be best. But, don’t know. I don’t have too many answers.”

If it comes to it, college football could move to a spring schedule. But that appears to be a last resort.

“I haven’t even let my mind go there yet,” said the head coach. “We haven’t even discussed it. Everyone wants to play. You’ll do it (play in spring). But that’s definitely not what anybody wants at this point.”