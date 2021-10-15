When is the 2022 Penn State football Blue-White Game?

The exhibition will be held on Saturday, April 23 inside Beaver Stadium, according to a release from Penn State Athletics.

Penn State Nittany Lions football has revealed the date for the 2022 Blue-White Game.





The release said the game is "tentatively" scheduled to kick off in the mid-afternoon, and added that more information would be revealed after the conclusion of the regular season.

This spring's Blue-White Game is likely to be the first with full capacity since the 2019 Blue-White Game. The pandemic canceled the scrimmage in 2020, and limited the amount of fans who could attend this spring.

The Nittany Lions currently sit at 5-1 this season following a loss to Iowa on the road.

Penn State is out of action this weekend for its bye week, and James Franklin said players are free to go home once they finish their academic responsibilities on Friday.

The coaching staff is out on the road recruiting, with much of its preparation for next weekend's Illinois game already completed.

The Nittany Lions will welcome the Illini to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 23, for a noon kick.