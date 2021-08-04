When does David Taylor wrestle in the Olympic gold medal match on Thursday?
Penn State wrestling legend David Taylor will wrestle in his first Olympics gold medal match on Thursday morning in Toyko.
How can Nittany Nation follow along as the college and world champion competes for first place in the 86 kilogram (190 pounds) freestyle weight class?
The medal round actually begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with placing matches in another weight class on the lone featured mat inside of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture.
In other words, Taylor and fellow finalist Hassan Yazdanicharati of Iran won't be taking the center stage immediately.
There are two bronze medal matches in each bracket. According to the bout listings provided by Olympics.com, Thursday's medal rounds will start at 6:30 a.m. ET with two of those in the 57 kg weight class in addition to the gold medal bout between Zavur Uguev of Russia and Kumar Ravi of India.
Those three matches must be completed first before moving on to Taylor's weight class, of course, which will also feature a pair of bronze medal matches before Taylor and Yazdanicharati square off for the third time ever. The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club member has won both previous encounters, one by fall and the other by an 11-6 decision, but the Iranian is this tournament's top seed.
No matter, Taylor was listed as the favorite per FanDuel before the action began and is expected to keep that moniker when the initial whistle blows. He has yet to spend a full match on the mat and has won three times by technical superiority, which means he beat his opponent by 10 points or more.
As for when to tune in, NBC's streaming schedule website lists the start time at 7:20 a.m. ET, but as with any tournament, the start time of later matches is as dependent on how long the ones before it take as much as anything else.
Thus, we recommend being in a position to watch by 7 a.m. ET, and 6:45 might not be a bad idea, either, just in case pins are the name of the game early.
The Olympic Channel is home to all wrestling coverage on television at this year's games. Comcast users can find it on channel 898, and it is 105/624 on DirecTV, 389 on DISH Network, 149 on FIOS, and 667 on AT&T. Note that some areas may be different; consult your TV guide for specific information.
Streaming can be found at olympicchannel.com and also on the NBC Sports app.
Updates will also be available on BWI's free wrestling message board, which you can find here.
Finally, news of how other NLWC wrestlers have fared so far as of 10 p.m. ET Wednesday can be found here. Note that numerous other members of the club take the mat today, Thursday, and Friday.
