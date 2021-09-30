What will the Penn State football depth chart look like for Indiana?

The first month of the college football season is in the rearview mirror, and because of that fact, we have many more Penn State football depth chart answers now than we did at this time in August. Head coach James Franklin is not releasing a Nittany Lions depth chart this season, but a 4-0 start has helped us put one together based on how the snap counts have played out over one road contest and three matchups at home. Here's our starter and backup rundown ahead of a 7:30 p.m. Big Ten East showdown with Indiana at Beaver Stadium.

The Beaver Stadium bleachers will be full again this weekend as the Penn State Nittany Lions take on Indiana in primetime. AP photo

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson The Lowdown: Since we have to write something for every section in this space, the message this week is that September allowed Roberson to see his most extensive game action yet, but the gap between him and Clifford is still as wide as it was before the season started.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain Backup: No. 10 John Lovett Third-string: No. 24 Keyvone Lee The Lowdown: Last week, it was not a certainty that Lovett had passed Lee as the backup to Cain. It feels that it is now, however, as with Cain banged up a bit and mostly rested against Villanova, the Baylor transfer out-snapped his younger teammate 33-18 against the Wildcats. There is a pretty clear divide, then, between those three guys and then Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes.

Wide Receiver

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the Nittany Lions' win over Villanova. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Tight End

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren The Lowdown: It's tempting to move Warren to an 'OR' spot opposite Johnson, but the latter tight end still has a considerable snap count lead over the former, so we'll leave this as is for the time being, though it's something to watch in October. James Franklin also said he's third, but noted there is no position they'd be afraid to put Warren into.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith played a big role in the Nittany Lions' 4-0 start. Photo courtesy of PSU Athletics

WILL Linebacker Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir Middle Linebacker Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa SAM Linebacker Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland The Lowdown: Everything carries over here for yet another week, but Tyler Elsdon received plenty of run against Villanova, and so no we'll wonder if that was simply because it was the Wildcats or if we should expect to see more of him throughout the year based on what he did over the season's first month.

Secondary

Special Teams