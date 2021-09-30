What will the Penn State football depth chart look like for Indiana?
The first month of the college football season is in the rearview mirror, and because of that fact, we have many more Penn State football depth chart answers now than we did at this time in August.
Head coach James Franklin is not releasing a Nittany Lions depth chart this season, but a 4-0 start has helped us put one together based on how the snap counts have played out over one road contest and three matchups at home.
Here's our starter and backup rundown ahead of a 7:30 p.m. Big Ten East showdown with Indiana at Beaver Stadium.
Quarterback
Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford
Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson
The Lowdown: Since we have to write something for every section in this space, the message this week is that September allowed Roberson to see his most extensive game action yet, but the gap between him and Clifford is still as wide as it was before the season started.
Running Back
Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain
Backup: No. 10 John Lovett
Third-string: No. 24 Keyvone Lee
The Lowdown: Last week, it was not a certainty that Lovett had passed Lee as the backup to Cain. It feels that it is now, however, as with Cain banged up a bit and mostly rested against Villanova, the Baylor transfer out-snapped his younger teammate 33-18 against the Wildcats. There is a pretty clear divide, then, between those three guys and then Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes.
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith
Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington
Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson
The Lowdown: The season's fourth game didn't show us anything that makes us change this section, though it's interesting that Harrison Wallace III received nine snaps during the Villanova win. He's still on track to redshirt, but he's clearly starting to earn the coaches' trust.
Tight End
Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange
Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson
Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren
The Lowdown: It's tempting to move Warren to an 'OR' spot opposite Johnson, but the latter tight end still has a considerable snap count lead over the former, so we'll leave this as is for the time being, though it's something to watch in October. James Franklin also said he's third, but noted there is no position they'd be afraid to put Warren into.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Starter: No. 53 Rasheed Walker
Backup: No. 74 Olu Fashanu
Left Guard
Starter No. 68 Eric Wilson
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
Center
Starter: No. 73 Mike Miranda
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner OR No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
Starter: No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Backup: No. 75 Des Holmes OR No. 72 Bryce Effner
Right Tackle
Starter: No. 79 Caedan Wallace
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
The Lowdown: We had listed Landon Tengwall as the backup right tackle for the last few weeks, but after he didn't play against Villanova, we're changing that to Effner, who is clearly the team's plug-and-play sixth-man along the offensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Starter: No. 46 Nick Tarburton OR No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Backup: No. 92 Smith Vilbert No.36 Zuriah Fisher
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 97 PJ Mustipher
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover OR No. 54 Fred Hansard
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 54 Derrick Tangelo
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 56 Amin Vanover OR No. 54 Fred Hansard
Defensive End
Starter: No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert OR No.36 Zuriah Fisher
The Lowdown: We're leaving Tarburton in the starting spot until something changes on game day, but regardless, we're seeing a bunch of him and Luketa. Fred Hansard makes his first appearance in a deep defensive tackle rotation spot, but it's clear that Ellis and Izzard make up the top backup pairing Mustipher and Tangelo.
Linebacker
WILL Linebacker
Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith
Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir
Middle Linebacker
Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
SAM Linebacker
Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
The Lowdown: Everything carries over here for yet another week, but Tyler Elsdon received plenty of run against Villanova, and so no we'll wonder if that was simply because it was the Wildcats or if we should expect to see more of him throughout the year based on what he did over the season's first month.
Secondary
Cornerback
Starter: No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 4 Kalen King OR No. 3 Johnny Dixon
Safety
Starter: No. 16 Ji’Ayir Brown
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
Starter: No. 1 Jaquan Brisker
Backup: No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
Starter: No. 9 Joey Porter Jr.
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 4 Kalen King OR 3 Johnny Dixon
Starting slot corner
The Lowdown: Dixon outsnapping Hardy and King 30-16 was definitely a bit of a surprise, but again, was that because it was Villanova, or is he passing those two as the top backup when either Porter Jr., or Castro-Fields come out? We'll learn more against the Hoosiers.
Special Teams
Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford
The Lowdown: Jake Pinegar was again not part of the game plan, as Jordan Stout continues to handle all duties. We're probably just a week away from adding Lovett to the kick returner line, for what it's worth.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook