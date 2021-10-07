What will the Penn State football depth chart look like at Iowa?

A month of football is in the books, and Penn State's depth chart certainly looks a bit different in some areas than we might have anticipated back in August. September taught us plenty, however. First and foremost, the Nittany Lions have enough pieces across the board to win on the road and at home. And, we've seen position battles be won, a position change work, and plenty more. All of it leads us into this week's projected depth chart ahead of a top-five showdown with Iowa, which is below.

Penn State running back John Lovett has been a bigger part of the Nittany Lions' game plan in recent weeks. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford Backup: No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson The Lowdown: Back during the summer, there were still some lingering questions about whether or not Clifford was the guy, even though there shouldn't have been. So far, he's directed a high-flying attack while playing like one of the nation's top-15 passers. Roberson has been fine in mop-up work, but there is a clear gap.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain Backup: No. 10 John Lovett OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford The Lowdown: The tricky part here is whether or not we should be projecting this based on the order they enter the game or the snap count, but we're going with the former. With that caveat out of the way, Lovett has outsnapped Cain in back-to-back weeks and every other backfield mate of his, for that matter, and he played more than Lee against Auburn. Cain is clearly dealing with something -- James Franklin said it's something all players battle through at this point of the season -- but he might still start, as the head coach said he's expecting him to be full-go. Is that mere coach speak to not tip off Iowa? Maybe, but either way, don't be surprised if Lovett earns starter-like reps on the road. Many want Lee to be in that role, and he might be the team's most effective runner and leads it in yards per carry, but it seems obvious that something is holding the staff back from inserting him into the main role. And, if Cain does play as much as he would have been expected to back in, say, August, I'd still expect to see more Lovett than Lee.

Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown Wide Receiver Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown Wide Receiver Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson The Lowdown: One thing is crystal clear after five weeks: Penn State has a strong top-three of Dotson, Washington, and Lambert-Smith, and after that, there's a dropoff to Sullivan-Brown, and then even more of one to Eubanks and Wilson. And, in big games, you're only going to see those six, and mostly just the first-team trio.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the Nittany Lions' win over Villanova. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Tight End

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren The Lowdown: This group sees a lot of playing time but doesn't have the statistical output that many thought it would just yet. Whether or not that changes at Iowa is anyone's guess, but this is the order. They're sure to play often, and we'll see if Warren gets another direct snap opportunity or if Mike Yurcich tables that "fancy package", as Warren called it, yet.

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs makes a tackle during the Nittany Lions' win over Indiana. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

WILL Linebacker Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir Middle Linebacker Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa SAM Linebacker Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs Backup: No. 42 Jamari Buddin The Lowdown: We're maybe getting slightly ahead of ourselves here, but the second-team defense last week late against Indiana featured Katshir, Tyler Elsdon, and Buddin at linebacker, so the latter gets the nod here over Jonathan Sutherland, who we had listed as Jacobs' backup.

Secondary

Special Teams