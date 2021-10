What will Franklin say about Clifford today? OSU-PSU time set: Newsstand

Penn State is inching closer the second half pf the season starting, as the Nittany Lions will hit the practice field today to begin preparations for a six-game stretch that starts opposite Illinois on Saturday.

Speaking Monday to reporters in Champaign, Ill., Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema said that the team is likely to start its backup quarterback at Beaver Stadium, while the program's defensive coordinator raved about Penn State's speed on offense.

In other news, a PSU-OSU kick time has been set, and all eyes are focused on James Franklin's 12:30 news conference, where the head coach is certain to be asked about the status of quarterback Sean Clifford.

Let's get into the newsstand for Oct. 19.