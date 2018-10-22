Let's get into some takeaways from the action, below.

The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions swept Niagara with 8-2 and 4-1 wins to earn their first 4-0 start in program history.

At home against a team with no hope of matching up with its skill, Penn State performed how it should have.

A veteran weekend from a veteran team

As previously mentioned, this is no longer an up-and-coming Nittany Lion group, especially at forward.

Only two freshmen saw ice time for Penn State along with five sophomores, meaning the Nittany Lions’ lineup was composed of 65 percent upperclassmen when accounting for goaltenders and the extra skater.

And it showed.

After a big weekend sweep against a ranked team, Penn State showed zero letdown.

The Nittany Lions took it to the Purple Eagles offensively, posting 114 shots over the course of the two games.

Defensively, they exerted their physicality with big hits and an efficient penalty kill. The Nittany Lions killed off all nine Purple Eagle power play opportunities on the weekend.

Penn State might have two quality goaltenders

Like he did last week against Clarkson, Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky granted Chris Funkey and Peyton Jones a start each against Niagara.

Funkey, a career backup, put together his second solid start of the season in Friday’s game, saving 28 of the 30 shots the Purple Eagles sent his way.

But the best goaltending performance of the weekend belonged to Jones.

Jones, Penn State’s starting goaltender for the last two seasons, allowed Niagara to score just once after holding then-No. 17 Clarkson to one goal in his first start. He faced 37 shots and made 36 saves.

A more reliable defense has played a role in the early success of Penn State’s netminders, to be sure, but if the Nittany Lions receive this kind of reliable goaltending, they’ll be in position to outperform the preseason expectations many had for them.

Ludvig’s faceoff larceny

If Ludvig Larsson’s showing at the faceoff dot last weekend was enough to impress Gadowsky, the graduate transfer’s performance this weekend must have Gadowsky and his staff over the moon.

Larsson won 27 of the 33 faceoffs he took against the Purple Eagles, spearheading a group of Nittany Lion centermen that won just under 71 percent of the faceoffs it took over the weekend.

But, as was also the case last weekend against Clarkson, Larsson’s impact went further.

He scored twice in Friday’s win, marking his first two goals in blue and white.

Barratt line leads the way

Through two weekends, it certainly seems like the Nittany Lions might have a pair of elite forward lines on their hands.

Larsson’s unit has impressed, but this weekend belong to Evan Barratt, Liam Folkes and Alex Limoges.

The same group that tormented Minnesota for four straight games produced four of the Nittany Lions 12 goals on the weekend, with two of them coming from Folkes, whose playmaking ability seems to have taken a significant step from where it stood last season.