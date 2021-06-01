What to watch for: Coaches Caravan Day 1
Penn State Athletics returns to the public stage - virtually - Tuesday evening with the start of a three-night “Coaches Caravan” hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association and the Nittany Lion Club.
With athletic director Sandy Barbour set to appear all three evenings, the lineups will look as follows, with all registered Alumni Association and NLC members permitted to join and ask questions:
Tuesday, June 1
James Franklin (football)
Clarisa Crowell (softball)
Erica Dambach (women’s soccer)
Jeff Tambroni (men’s lacrosse)
Wednesday, June 2
Micah Shrewsberry (men’s basketball)
Carolyn Kieger (women’s basketball)
Sarah Brown (women’s gymnastics)
Guy Gadowsky (men’s hockey)
Thursday, June 3
Russ Rose (women’s volleyball)
Cael Sanderson (wrestling)
Char Morett-Curtiss (field hockey)
Jeff Cook (men’s soccer)
With Penn State football head coach James Franklin and Barbour set to lead off the festivities Tuesday evening (plus successful seasons for both men’s and women’s soccer), let’s take a look at some of the topics likely to be discussed during tonight’s 90-minute session.
Capacity Crowds
This one will be at the top of everyone’s minds, particularly Franklin and Barbour, as the athletic department and university announced Tuesday the intention to return to a full house at Beaver Stadium this fall.
Following the latest guidelines enacted by the office of the Pennsylvania governor, Penn State will host capacity crowds for the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season at Beaver Stadium, beginning with a Sept. 11 home opener against Ball State.
On top of that news, the much-anticipated announcement for season-ticket holders anxiously awaiting word also arrived Tuesday. Set to send invoicing June 8 via email, questions and answers are certain to be heightened priorities as Penn State finally welcomes the return of fans to Beaver Stadium.
Given Franklin’s prior response, having played for the first time in front of a smattering of fans at Beaver Stadium for an amended Blue-White Game on April 17, his excitement is likely to jump through the screen.
“I can't imagine what it will be like to get back to what we've been averaging the two years before the pandemic when we averaged 106,000 fans for those two years,” Franklin said. “Whatever we have to do to get that stadium back full, and that's for our community, that's for the state of Pennsylvania, that's for our university, that's for the athletic department, and that's for our football program. So anybody comfortable getting a vaccine, let's get the vaccine so we can get as many people in that stadium as we possibly can and try to get back to normal.”
At last, June 1 represented the first official announcement of a return to that standard.
Sean Clifford and Mike Yurcich
There’s no sense in denying the obvious.
While Barbour, Clarisa Crowell, Erica Dambach, and Jeff Tambroni will all participate in the virtual Coaches Caravan, Franklin will be the headliner Tuesday evening.
And the headline for Franklin to address ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season comes in seeking to turn around what was an undeniably disappointing 2020 season. Likely to be at the forefront of that conversation will be returning fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
We’ll expect updates from Franklin on the progress of each through the spring and a setting of expectations for the pair as they embark to lead a return to the offensive trajectory the Nittany Lions had been on previously in which 2017 (41.1 ppg), 2016 (37.6 ppg), and 2019 (35.8 ppg) were all among the top eight scoring averages in program history.
Self-Supporting Athletics
Penn State Athletics jumped into the Memorial Day weekend with a Friday afternoon announcement that the department had filed its 2019-20 NCAA Annual Financial Report, and with it, net revenues remained higher than total expenses. Specifically, that amounted to $165m in revenues against nearly $158m in expenses, creating a positive balance of $7.17 million.
“In unprecedented times, Penn State Athletics continues to be a strong, self-supporting unit,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. “We saw modest gains in revenues, despite unanticipated revenue losses due to the cancellation of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. We were able to implement cost-control measures in FY 2020 to assist us in minimizing our anticipated revenue shortfall in FY 2021. We remain vigilant in our expense management while creating conditions for success for our students and achieving comprehensive excellence throughout ICA.”
The issue, of course, is as Barbour mentioned in her statement regarding the fiscal year 2021.
Something she’d acknowledged from the earliest days of the pandemic, Penn State’s finances for FY 2020 were not in the same jeopardy as FY 2021, as the pandemic had only impacted the final months of the prior fiscal year.
“We've spent the better part of the last couple of weeks making sure that we fully understood fiscal year '20 and what our shortfalls might be from a revenue standpoint. Some of those have been well documented from a conference level. And then also looking at our own, closer to home, both expense and revenue. So we feel like we've got a good handle on that,” Barbour said in April 2020. “And thanks to some expense savings that we obviously will have from not recruiting, from not having events here in the spring, and the fact that we have over the course of the last five years built up our reserves so that we do have - I wouldn't call it robust, but it's certainly an adequate reserve - we're going to be in good shape for fiscal year '20.
“So then you move into the unknown as it relates to 2021. And certainly, we're doing all the analysis so that we're prepared. We're doing some scenario planning so that we're prepared. But at this point, we're in decent shape coming out of '20.”
How Penn State Athletics will look moving forward - and what changes if any will be necessary to ensure continued good standing - will certainly be among Barbour’s topics to address this evening.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook