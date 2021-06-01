What to watch for: Coaches Caravan Day 1

Penn State Athletics returns to the public stage - virtually - Tuesday evening with the start of a three-night “Coaches Caravan” hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association and the Nittany Lion Club. With athletic director Sandy Barbour set to appear all three evenings, the lineups will look as follows, with all registered Alumni Association and NLC members permitted to join and ask questions:

Tuesday, June 1 James Franklin (football) Clarisa Crowell (softball) Erica Dambach (women’s soccer) Jeff Tambroni (men’s lacrosse)

Wednesday, June 2 Micah Shrewsberry (men’s basketball) Carolyn Kieger (women’s basketball) Sarah Brown (women’s gymnastics) Guy Gadowsky (men’s hockey)

Thursday, June 3 Russ Rose (women’s volleyball) Cael Sanderson (wrestling) Char Morett-Curtiss (field hockey) Jeff Cook (men’s soccer)

With Penn State football head coach James Franklin and Barbour set to lead off the festivities Tuesday evening (plus successful seasons for both men’s and women’s soccer), let’s take a look at some of the topics likely to be discussed during tonight’s 90-minute session.

Capacity Crowds This one will be at the top of everyone’s minds, particularly Franklin and Barbour, as the athletic department and university announced Tuesday the intention to return to a full house at Beaver Stadium this fall. Following the latest guidelines enacted by the office of the Pennsylvania governor, Penn State will host capacity crowds for the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season at Beaver Stadium, beginning with a Sept. 11 home opener against Ball State. On top of that news, the much-anticipated announcement for season-ticket holders anxiously awaiting word also arrived Tuesday. Set to send invoicing June 8 via email, questions and answers are certain to be heightened priorities as Penn State finally welcomes the return of fans to Beaver Stadium. Given Franklin’s prior response, having played for the first time in front of a smattering of fans at Beaver Stadium for an amended Blue-White Game on April 17, his excitement is likely to jump through the screen. “I can't imagine what it will be like to get back to what we've been averaging the two years before the pandemic when we averaged 106,000 fans for those two years,” Franklin said. “Whatever we have to do to get that stadium back full, and that's for our community, that's for the state of Pennsylvania, that's for our university, that's for the athletic department, and that's for our football program. So anybody comfortable getting a vaccine, let's get the vaccine so we can get as many people in that stadium as we possibly can and try to get back to normal.” At last, June 1 represented the first official announcement of a return to that standard.

What update will Franklin give regarding Sean Clifford's progress under Mike Yurcich this spring?

Sean Clifford and Mike Yurcich There’s no sense in denying the obvious. While Barbour, Clarisa Crowell, Erica Dambach, and Jeff Tambroni will all participate in the virtual Coaches Caravan, Franklin will be the headliner Tuesday evening. And the headline for Franklin to address ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season comes in seeking to turn around what was an undeniably disappointing 2020 season. Likely to be at the forefront of that conversation will be returning fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. We’ll expect updates from Franklin on the progress of each through the spring and a setting of expectations for the pair as they embark to lead a return to the offensive trajectory the Nittany Lions had been on previously in which 2017 (41.1 ppg), 2016 (37.6 ppg), and 2019 (35.8 ppg) were all among the top eight scoring averages in program history.

Penn State athletics remained self-sustaining for fiscal year 2020. Can the same remain true next year?