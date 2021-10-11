What to make of PSU's loss at Iowa, what's next, QB picture, more: BWI Live
The Blue-White Illustrated staff recaps Penn State's 23-20 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium and talks about the big question the Nittany Lions now face during this Monday edition of BWI Live.
What is the latest on quarterback Sean Clifford and other injured members of the roster? How does Penn State bounce back after losing to the Hawkeyes? And what other takeaways did we have from the trip to Kinnick Stadium? Ta'Quan Roberson's present and future are covered, as well.
Host Thomas Frank Carr takes the crew of BWI reporters David Eckert and Greg Pickel through these subjects and more during our Monday live show, which you can see a replay of in both video and audio form below:
LjAll of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest BWI Live episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook
