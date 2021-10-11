What to make of PSU's loss at Iowa, what's next, QB picture, more: BWI Live

The Blue-White Illustrated staff recaps Penn State's 23-20 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium and talks about the big question the Nittany Lions now face during this Monday edition of BWI Live.

What is the latest on quarterback Sean Clifford and other injured members of the roster? How does Penn State bounce back after losing to the Hawkeyes? And what other takeaways did we have from the trip to Kinnick Stadium? Ta'Quan Roberson's present and future are covered, as well.

Host Thomas Frank Carr takes the crew of BWI reporters David Eckert and Greg Pickel through these subjects and more during our Monday live show, which you can see a replay of in both video and audio form below: