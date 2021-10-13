What to expect when Franklin speaks today; Ferentz fans flames: Newsstand

Wednesday's top Penn State football tweets and headlines are led by an upcoming James Franklin news conference and also one Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz held on Tuesday. The eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions will hold his lone bye week media availability on tonight, where he'll be asked to discuss injured players, among other things. Meanwhile, in Iowa City, Ferentz doubled down on the idea that Nittany Lions players were faking injuries at times throughout the 23-20 loss at Kinnick Stadium. Franklin will be asked to address that, too. Let's get into the newsstand for Oct. 13.

Penn State coach James Franklin will speak after a Nittany Lions practice on Wednesday night just as he did here back in August. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Tweets of the day

We'll start with Franklin, who will meet with reporters around 6:30 p.m. tonight. For those seeking an in-depth injury update, don't get your hopes up, as there is little doubt that he will only share specifics if a player is out for the year, and even then, he's unlikely to say what the issue is.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaW5jZSBpdOKAmXMgYSBwb2ludCBvZiBjb25zdGFudCBjb252ZXJz YXRpb24sIEphbWVzIEZyYW5rbGluIHdpbGwgc3BlYWsgdG8gdGhlIG1lZGlh IFdlZG5lc2RheSBhZnRlciBwcmFjdGljZSBhbmQgYW55IHNvcnQgb2YgU2Vh biBDbGlmZm9yZCB1cGRhdGUgd291bGQgcHJvYmFibHkgY29tZSB0aGVuLiBH ZW5lcmFsbHkgd291bGQgbm90IGV4cGVjdCBhbnl0aGluZyBzdWJzdGFudGlh bCB1bmxlc3MgaGXigJlzIG91dCBmb3IgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiBbMS9dLi48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCZW4gSm9uZXMgKEBCZW5fSm9uZXM4OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5fSm9uZXM4OC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NzYwMTQw NzkxODQ3NzMxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDExLCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Moving on to Ferentz, he continues to take an approach that suggests Iowa fans were right to boo injured Penn State players because most were faking it, in his mind. It's a confusing hill to take a stubborn stance on, as five guys didn't return to the game, and two of the others who did are arguably the Lions' best two players and thus have no incentive to sit out a few plays before coming back in. Expect that this will be asked about this week and beyond, and who had a Penn State-Iowa feud as the most-talked-about one of the first half of the college football season?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGNvYWNoIEtpcmsgRmVyZW50eiBzYWlkIGhlIGZlbHQgYmFk IGZvciBQZW5uIFN0YXRl4oCZcyBwbGF5ZXJzIHdobyB3ZXJlIGxlZ2l0aW1h dGVseSBpbmp1cmVkIGJ1dCBzYWlkIGZhbnMgd2hvIGJvb2VkIG90aGVyIHNv LWNhbGxlZCBpbmp1cmllcyDigJxhcmVu4oCZdCBzdHVwaWTigJ0gYW5kIOKA nHRoZXkgc21lbGxlZCBhIHJhdC7igJ08YnI+RmVyZW50eiBzYWlkIG9ubHkg b25lIG90aGVyIHRpbWUgZGlkIGhlIHN1c3BlY3QgYW4gb3Bwb25lbnQgdG9v ayBkaXZlcyB0byBzdG9wIG1vbWVudHVtLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNjb3R0IERv Y2h0ZXJtYW4gKEBTY290dERvY2h0ZXJtYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2NvdHREb2NodGVybWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ4MDA3MzIz MTA5MTAxNTcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTIsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGlsbCBjb25mdXNlZCBieSB0aGlzLiBJb3dhIHRha2VzIGxpa2Ug MiBtaW51dGVzIGJldHdlZW4gcGxheXMgYW5kIGhhZCBhIDMzJSBzdWNjZXNz IHJhdGUgZm9yIHRoZSBnYW1lLCAxMXRoLWxvd2VzdCBvZiBhbnkgdGVhbSBv biBTYXR1cmRheS4gRXhhY3RseSB3aGF0IG1vbWVudHVtIHdhcyBQU1Ugc3Vw cG9zZWQgdG8gYmUgc3RvcHBpbmcgYnkgZmFraW5nIGluanVyaWVzPyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQmRvRGlDeVlLWCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Jk b0RpQ3lZS1g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlsbCBDb25uZWxseSAoQEVTUE5f QmlsbEMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRVNQTl9CaWxs Qy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0ODAxODk1MTYxNTc4MjkyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXMgS2lyay4gUGxhbiB3YXMgdG8gdGFrZSB0aGUgYmVzdCBkZWZl bnNpdmUgcGxheWVycyB0aGV5IGhhZCBvZmYgdGhlIGZpZWxkLiBUbyBzbG93 IGRvd24gbGl0ZXJhbGx5IHRoZSBtb3N0IHBsb2RkaW5nIG9mZmVuc2UgdGhl eeKAmXZlIHNlZW4gYWxsIHNlYXNvbiwgVmlsbGFub3ZhIGluY2x1ZGVkLiBN YWtlcyBhIGxvdCBvZiBzZW5zZS4gVGhvdWdodCBoZSB3YXMgc21hcnRlciB0 aGFuIHRoYXQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vRUg2WE9wSERCIj5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vb0VINlhPcEhEQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEb25uaWUg Q29sbGlucyAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZVRUKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZVRUL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ4MDE1ODYwMzkyNzM0NzIw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Moving on to some NFL alumni news, Nick Bowers made his NFL debut in the Las Vegas Raiders loss over the weekend.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21ldGhpbmcgdGhhdCBtaWdodCBoYXZlIGdvbmUgdW5ub3RpY2Vk IHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZCAtIGZvcm1lciBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIFRFIE5pY2sgQm93 ZXJzIG1hZGUgaGlzIE5GTCBkZWJ1dCBmb3IgdGhlIFJhaWRlcnMuIFBsYXll ZCAxMCBzcGVjaWFsIHRlYW1zIHNuYXBzIGFuZCAyIHNuYXBzIG9uIG9mZmVu c2UuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGF2aWQgRWNrZXJ0IChAZGF2aWRlY2tlcnQ5OCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYXZpZGVja2VydDk4L3N0 YXR1cy8xNDQ3OTM4MzEyMDg2NDY2NTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Finally, Jordan Stout has the NCAA's top 'boom rating' per the FAU Jaffe Kicker & Punter Indexes, which describes that as "a performance measure on a scale of 0.00 to 1.00. Multiple factors are included in the Boom Rating such as net yards per kick, line of scrimmage, and proximity to each end zone, etc. " Stout's rating is .734.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgMjAgRkJTIFB1bnRlcnMgdGhydSBXZWVrIDYgKG9mIDExMiB3 LyAxNisgcHVudHMpPGJyPjxicj5MaW5rIHRvIHNlZSBhbGwgRkJTIHB1bnRl cnM6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ueEozYjI5RlQ2Ij5odHRwczov L3QuY28vbnhKM2IyOUZUNjwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhbmVTcG9ydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZVNwb3J0 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BTVUJhcnN0b29s P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQU1VCYXJzdG9vbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SdXRnZXJzRkJUYWxrP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSdXRnZXJzRkJUYWxrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaWxsaW5pP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jaWxsaW5pPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RVSm9pblRoZUJ1enpGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVFVKb2luVGhlQnV6ekZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU0RTVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NEU1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NaXp6b3U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNaXp6b3U8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29UaWdlcnNHbz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvVGlnZXJzR288L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG9ja2VkT25BdWJ1cm4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QExvY2tlZE9uQXVidXJuPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmF1bWJhc3BvcnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGZhdW1iYXNwb3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2ZhdWJ1c2luZXNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBmYXVidXNpbmVz czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qcm9raWNrQXVz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQcm9raWNrQXVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS0daREMzOVFMVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tH WkRDMzlRTFc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRkFVIEphZmZlIEtpY2tlciAmYW1w OyBQdW50ZXIgSW5kZXhlcyAoQEZBVWtpY2tlcnB1bnRlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GQVVraWNrZXJwdW50ZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NDc5MjE0MTE5MDU5NDk2OTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day