What to expect from PSU-Ball State; Storylines, more: Friday's 5th quarter

It's almost time for Penn State's second game of the season and first 'family reunion', as head coach James Franklin likes to call home contests, since 2019. The Nittany Lions have recovered from an enormous and physically demanding victory at Wisconsin to start the year and now host Ball State, which is among the nation's most experienced programs thanks to 16 super seniors returning this fall. In this week's Fifth Quarter, we dive into notes to know, matchups to watch, keys to victory, and more.

1. Storylines that shaped the week

Penn State is a 22.5-point favorite, and Ball State is the favorite to win the MAC. It's why this matchup has been circled by some as an intriguing non-conference showdown for months, and many believe that the Cardinals will pose a major challenge on Saturday. That was the word leading into the season. During game week, the following themes prevailed: --Is it a trap game for the Nittany Lions fresh off a Week 1 win and with Auburn and the Whiteout sitting on the horizon in Week 3? Franklin said he believes in the idea of trap games but also thinks the program's processes and routine can help make sure it's not an issue. That theory will be put to the test. --Will the ground game get going after a sluggish Week 1 start that saw the Nittany Lions net just 50 yards rushing on the road? Or will a lesser defense that was shredded by FCS foe Western Illinois last Saturday allow Noah Cain and co., to get moving? --How banged up is coordinator Brent Pry's defense after it faced 90-plus snaps a week ago? Is everyone ready to go? And how will the middle of the unit perform for a half while Ellis Brooks serves his targeting suspension? --Can the tight ends record a catch this week after not doing so, despite playing plenty, against the Badgers? --What Ball State star Justin Hall's impact be on the game, and who will PSU's game wrecker be on offense?

2. Keys to victory: Offense

Is it too easy to just write "do more of last week's second half stuff and less of the first half stuff"? Of course it is, but let's expand on that a bit. Penn State's keys to victory should be focused on not just beating Ball State, as the more than three touchdown spread implies that it should not only do so but do it handily, but also on setting things up for success in future games this year. That means the Lions should be winning at the line of scrimmage while not letting stunts confuse them to the point that Sean Clifford is taking on pressure on nearly every early drive. Mistakes are going to happen, but this is a veteran group up front with lots of experience from tackle to tackle. It did allow only two sacks in Madison while dealing with a difficult Badgers front seven, which is being overlooked from this point of view, but there weren't enough dominant moments, and seeing those on Saturday would instill confidence for the future. When focusing on just this week's game, getting playmakers in space and allowing them to run wild is the easiest path to a 2-0 start. Ball State's pass defense was shredded by Western Illinois, and it's going to be a shocker if Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, and some others don't have huge receiving days. But, while that seems to be a given, I want to see the run game in action. It's vital to Mike Yurcich's offense, but it didn't function that way in Wisconsin. There is a lot of talent in the backfield and among the group blocking for it, and those two units must work together to put together a quality performance, which will help win both this Saturday and on other ones.

3. Keys to victory: Defense

Penn State's defense was swarming last weekend, and it's expected to be dominant again on Saturday. The Nittany Lions' keys to victory when Ball State has the ball feel pretty simple: Limit standout athlete Justin Hall and don't let Cardinals' quarterback Drew Plitt get comfotable. In last week's 31-21 win over the Fighting Leathernecks, Hall was used as a runner and a receiver, ultimately finishing with 149 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. He's caught a pass in every game he's suited up for in college, and so there's no question that he will get his throughout the day, but containment will be key, as there's not really another playmaker that should threaten the Lions on head coach Mike Neu's sideline.

That said, Plitt will of course be looking for other options, and this feels like a game where, if the defensive line can rack up plenty of pressures early, it can knock the Ball State passer off his game and force a lot of off-schedule downs and distances, which will only compound the Cardinals' lack of impact weapons. Finally, we'll note that it's important for Jesse Luketa to perform well as the starting middle linebacker while Ellis Brooks sits out for the first half due to last week's targeting ejection, but in a similar vein to the commentary about the offense above, this game is about the present and the future, which means getting other players reps at that spot feels really important, as Luketa may be the team's second or third best end by the end of September, and having proven depth behind Brooks will allow the Lions to keep Luketa along the line more.

4. Penn State wins if/Penn State loses if

These might be the two easiest sentences to write this week: Penn State wins if it plays like a College Football Playoff contender, which means limiting penalties, putting playmakers in space, being accurate on deep passes, and not allowing Hall to run wild, especially if he shows up in the return game as he did in 2020. Penn State loses if, well, the scenario doesn't even feel possible, but if Ball State is everything some think it is and uses its experience as a weapon, the Cardinals could pull off a massive upset by controlling the clock, scoring on either special teams or defense, and pressuring Clifford and the running backs to the point that the Lions face a lot of third and long situations as they did during the first half at Wisconsin. It wasn't all that long ago that Appalachian State put a big scare into Penn State at home, and perhaps that kind of game will play out again, but it's also hard to envision.

5. Final thought

I hate parroting a Penn State line, but it really does feel important that fans who are attending the first home game in two years know before they go. We published an FAQ guide with information on parking, mobile ticketing, and other changes that are new in and around Beaver Stadium this year. That information can be seen here. Whether you're in State College or watching from somewhere else, we hope you're as excited as we are to see fans in the stands while the Lions show how they improved from Week 1 to Week 2. Enjoy Friday, and enjoy game day.