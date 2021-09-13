What time is Penn State-Villanova, and what TV channel is it on?

It will mark the Nittany Lions’ second Noon ET start of the year, as it also kicked off then at Wisconsin to open the year. Head coach James Franklin’s team also has a Noon date on the schedule with Illinois on Oct. 23.

Kickoff is set for Noon at Beaver Stadium, and the Big Ten Network will televise the contest.

“it was awesome. In some ways it was emotional to be honest with you,” Franklin said of the home game atmosphere for Ball State after a 2020 season with no fans.

“Thursday night you start seeing the RVs coming into town, which is cool. Friday you felt the electricity in town. Saturday driving the blue busses from the hotel over to the stadium and the welcome that we got was unbelievable, it was unbelievable. I thought the environment was great in here.”

Penn State is 4-3-1 all-time against Villanova, which is now a FCS program. The two sides last met in the 1950s, and they’ll play again in 2025 as well. The Wildcats opened the 2021 season with wins over Lehigh and Bucknell.

"We are excited about the opportunity to get Penn State on the schedule,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said when the series was announced in 2018.

“Playing two games in one of the best atmospheres in college football will be a great experience for our team," said Ferrante. "I think the Nova Nation will be excited to make the trip to Happy Valley. This game makes a lot sense for us on a number of levels."