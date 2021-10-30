What time is Penn State-Maryland, and what TV channel is it on?
A kick time and television assignment has been announced for next Saturday's Penn State-Maryland game.
The Big Ten East contest in College Park will start at 3:30 and be carried by FS1, the conference announced on Saturday night.
Head coach Mike Locksley's Terrapins are now 5-3 after beating Indiana 38-35 on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Penn State, of course, is coming off a 33-24 loss at Ohio State.
"As I just told the team, that definitely wasn't pretty, but we'll take it," Locksley told reporters following the win over Indiana. "Our players deserve it. Obviously, a lot of things to still get cleaned up from it. But it's always good when you can clean up the mistakes with a victory. Proud of how our guys fought, and stuck together this week. They really worked hard this week and we continue to challenge them each and every day as coaches. And like I said, I feel like they deserved the win. We always prepare for a four quarter game. Today it was. It didn't have to be, but it was, and we found a way to make the plays whether it was on our four minute drive with the offense or going up two scores with the field goal, or whether it was the hands team finishing on the field. I give credit to Tom Allen and Indiana. They're another banged up team and they fought until the end. That's what the Big Ten is all about.
"We need to build off of this win. Obviously we've got an opponent coming in next week that we know all too well. It's a great opportunity for us to kind of go back to neutral and refocus, and like I said, welcome Penn State into The Shell. Hopefully, we get our fans out here to help support next week to try to help us get to [win] number six."
Penn State owns a 40-3-1 all-time series lead over the Terrapins, who they beat 59-0 the last time they played them on the road. However, Maryland did get the better of PSU last year in State College by a 35-19 count, but it hasn't beat the Lions at home since 1961.
