What time is Penn State football's game against Ohio State?

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will battle it out at 7:30 p.m., and the game will air on ABC.

The kickoff time has been announced for Penn State Nittany Lions football's trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State.

It's the third primetime appearance of the season for the Nittany Lions, with the other two coming against Auburn and Indiana and also airing on ABC.

Penn State's tilt with the Buckeyes should be a tasty matchup between a pair of one-loss, top-10 teams trying to push for a place in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis at the end of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes each still have to play Michigan and Michigan State as well — both unbeaten teams in the Big Ten East.

The outcomes of those games will go a long way toward deciding who earns the division's bid to the championship game, and maybe even the College Football Playoff thereafter.

Four seasons have passed since Penn State's last win over the Buckeyes — a stunner in Happy Valley back in 2016.

Penn State has come close to taking down Ohio State a few times since then, but has not been able to get the job done.

The Nittany Lions' last win in Columbus came in 2011 — a 20-14 win.

Ohio State leads the all-time series between the two teams 21-14.