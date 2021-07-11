What they're saying about PSU signee Lonnie White before the MLB Draft

Lonnie White Jr., is a rarity in today's college athletics world: He committed to a pair of schools during his recruitment to play two different sports. The Malvern Prep star was once set to play baseball at Clemson before changing his mind in May 2020, when he announced plans to one day join the Penn State football program. The four-star Rivals250 receiver later signed with the Lions, and there was talk that he would play on the gridiron and diamond in State College. Both could still happen, but there's no guarantee yet, as the superb outfielder has elected to wait for the outcome of the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday night, before enrolling at PSU.

Lonnie White, shown here on a Penn State visit back in 2019.

White is seen as an early pick during this year's selection process, which begins with a single round Sunday night and continues with Rounds 2-10 starting at 1 p.m. on Monday. According to MLB.com, the first 66 picks come with a possible signing bonus of over $1 million, and the last pick in the 10th round will receive a $142,200 bonus if he decides to start his pro career. Suffice it to say, money is a major part of White's decision-making process, but not the only one. Look no further than his June visit to Happy Valley for evidence of that, as, despite his MLB Draft potential, he came to campus and met with the staff, participated in a photoshoot, and did the things other recruits do before enrolling in classes. Of course, White hasn't done that yet while he waits to see what happens over the next few days.

"We talked about, at one point, he was leaning toward just playing football, and then what happens is, he goes and plays baseball, he has success in baseball, and as you guys have seen he's very highly thought of, so then it kind of switched back," Penn State coach James Franklin said last year. "We're excited about getting him, and I think he's one of these guys, when he plays baseball, he thinks baseball is his deal. When he's playing football, football is his deal. It just kind of depends on the timing of it." Baseball has been White's thing of late, as he led Malvern Prep to an Inter-AC League title this spring. Ever since, he's been waiting for this moment to see when his name will be called. From there, he'll decide what's next: College football or professional baseball.

What the rankings say

ESPN calls White the draft's No. 26 prospect, while MLB.com slots him at No. 72. "Strong and physical, White is easily a plus runner with speed that allows him to play an outstanding center field, with an average arm, and should make him a threat on the basepaths," an MLB.com scouting report says. "The biggest question will be if scouts can see enough of him playing baseball to take his huge ceiling early enough to sign him away from his two-sport commitment to college."

What White has said

Here's what he told BWI after committing to Penn State: "I just thought that it felt right. I really like their coaches and I've been there a few times. I've been to a game, I've been to a camp. "All of that was really good. When I was at the game, it just felt right for me. It was electric there. Everything was nice."

What the mock drafts suggest

Unlike football, there is not a bevy of MLB mock drafts, and there are none that go anywhere close to as in-depth as NFL ones do, and with good reason, considering how many picks are made. That said, Baseball America is the only outlet projecting White as a potential first-round pick, as it calls him "the best all around prep outfielder in the northeast," according to unnamed scouts.

What will happen