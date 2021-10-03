What they're saying about Penn State football's win over Indiana

Nate Bauer, BWI, Overnight wakeup leaves James Franklin fixating on what's next: 3 Takeaways

"At last, Penn State notched a statistically impressive performance on the ground for the second time in five games. Rather than doing so against MAC stalwart Ball State, though, the Nittany Lions were able to post 209 yards on 42 carries, including eight carries of 10-or-more yards, against the nation’s No. 35-ranked rushing offense.

According to Franklin, that is a reason for optimism about the potential output ahead for the group working under the direction of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich this season.

“We were able to get the running game going. That's a really good sign for us in our future,” Franklin said. “To me, it's also exciting because we haven't put it all together yet on offense, but we're doing some really good things.”

An area that Franklin acknowledged still needs improvement on the ground, however, centered on Penn State’s short-yardage effort.

Finishing 6 of 16 on third downs for the evening, the Nittany Lions at times struggled to convert first downs when faced with short-yardage situations. In all, Penn State converted just one of its five third downs of two-or-fewer yards to go and was also turned away on a fourth-and-goal carry just inches from the goal line.

“We got to be better,” Franklin said. “From a mentality standpoint, I think it's important to be able to run the ball in the low red zone. I think it's important to be able to run the ball in short-yardage situations and to be able to kind of impose your will on people, I think that's an important aspect of your program.

“So there are some things that we got to get cleaned up. I'm going to take the positive approach that we took a step, a big step today in the running game. There are still some areas like that that we got to get better at.”

Greg Pickel, BWI, Here's where PSU's offense must improve to be complete: One Big Thing

"As Saturday turned to Sunday on the Beaver Stadium turf, Penn State head coach James Franklin knew there was some time, but not much, to savor his team's 24-0 win over Indiana before moving on to preparations for Iowa.

The Nittany Lions could move to the No. 3 spot in the country today, and the Hawkeyes are expected to be right behind them ahead of a pivotal, top-five showdown at Kinnick Stadium next Saturday afternoon.

Penn State will likely be the favorite in a matchup of unbeaten teams, but it will need to be at its best in a challenging road environment. And, after a 5-0 start, they're pretty close to being at that point in the second week of October.

Franklin's team is not there yet, though, and that's not because the defense isn't suffocating (it is) or special teams are a problem (they're not). Instead, it's the offense that must be a complete package for 60 minutes so that the Nittany Lions can fire on all cylinders at all times.

They're close, but not quite there yet.

"It's consistency," Franklin said. "I think there are times where we do some really good stuff. We have to do it consistently. We throw the ball really well at times, we run the ball well at times, we just, we got to be more consistent in everything we do.

"The details really matter, but I think we're close. We found a way to be 1-0 this week, and proud of that."

David Eckert, BWI, Penn State football's defense wins with unique brand of toughness versus IU

"There are micro-tests — moments — which offer the Nittany Lions opportunities to show a similar toughness. Penn State's defensive coaching staff refers to them as "sudden-change" moments.

"Those really show where we're at as a defense," Joey Porter Jr. said after the win." The fact that we had an opportunity to do it today was big for us."

That opportunity presented itself early in the game. Leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception that set Indiana up at the Penn State 13-yard line.

Putting points on the board — at least in the form of a field goal — seemed like a formality for the Hoosiers. They'd use the gift to grab a foothold in the game, and move from there.

In case you haven't read the memo, this Penn State defense doesn't care much for that kind of assumption. They took the ball right back, forcing a turnover on downs after a great stop by Arnold Ebiketie on fourth-and-short.

There is physical toughness within Penn State's ranks, to be sure. Ebiketie's effort there is certainly an example. More on that later.

But the toughness — the grit — that keeps popping up in these circumstances is different. It's a mental toughness, the kind that is forged over time within a group composed of puzzle pieces that fit together perfectly.

"I feel like toughness means stingy," Porter Jr. said. "We're not really giving up anything. We're going to pressure you regardless. We're going to lock up regardless. I feel like that's what we hold, we hold that chip on our shoulder — that we're going to try be the best defense in college football."

