What they're saying about Penn State football's loss to Ohio State

Nate Bauer, BWI, Turnovers cost Penn State points, opportunity in 33-24 loss at Ohio State

"Jetting 57 yards in the other direction, Jerron Cage’s unimpeded touchdown marked the low-water mark of a troubling trend for the Nittany Lions Saturday night in a 33-24 loss to the No. 5-ranked Buckeyes. Relinquishing three turnovers to the hosts on the night, Penn State found itself on the losing end of both the turnover battle and the game.

“The turnovers are making it difficult against this type of opponent on the road, especially when one of the turnovers is for a touchdown,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “The turnovers are what really kind of caught us.

“Give them a bunch of credit, they’re a good football team. We weren’t able to do it consistently the way needed to on the road to get this win. We just got to eliminate the turnovers, the turnovers, turnovers are costly and it’s hard to win and turn the ball over.”

On the scoreboard, the three turnovers only cost the Nittany Lions nine points on the evening.

But both in momentum and opportunity to win the game, all three were daggers to the Nittany Lions’ effort.

Beginning with Noah Cain’s fumble on Penn State’s first offensive play of the game, immediately following a takeaway produced by the Nittany Lions’ defense the previous play, the offense cost itself early. Thanks to a timely stand from Penn State’s defense, however, holding the Buckeyes to just 15 yards on five plays despite outstanding starting field position at their 47, the Nittany Lions emerged relatively unscathed in that instance.

“I think we always respond great to sudden change,” Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “We come out with a great mentality. We look at it as an opportunity.”

Bookended around Cage’s play of the game, strip-sack fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, the Nittany Lions’ turnover problem also reared its head late. And in that instance, Penn State’s defense couldn’t do much about it."

David Eckert, BWI, Penn State football's harsh reality: Week-to-week improvement wasn't enough

"Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford didn't allow the question about moral victories to reach its conclusion before he interjected with the cold but unavoidable truth.

"We lost the game," he said, tersely.

Indeed, the Nittany Lions lost the game. They tested No. 5 Ohio State in ways many predicted they couldn't following last week's defeat to lowly Illinois, but ultimately came up short in a 33-24 defeat on the road.

There are reasons to feel positively about what Penn State showed Saturday night. Its offense, which stalled last week, recovered to post 24 points and 394 total yards against an excellent defense, something head coach James Franklin attributed to Clifford's health postgame.

Both Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson surpassed the 100-yard threshold. The Penn State defense corrected its extreme deficiency in the run game from last week to keep star Ohio State back TreVeyon Henderson from totally taking over as he often does.

For Clifford, the silver linings just make it more difficult.

"That's the worst part," he said. "You feel like you're getting better but it's just not enough. On myself, I feel I could have done so much more to change the outcome. That's the toughest part of being a leader is just battling through your own adversity as well as the team's."

Everyone walks the same line following a game like this — fans, coaches, players, media. The Nittany Lions played well in a game that many assumed would result in a demolition job. Is there room to acknowledge that in the immediate aftermath? Is there only space for disappointment?"

Greg Pickel, BWI, Complimentary football needed for PSU to end skid: One big thing

"The bad news is that consecutive losses to Iowa, Illinois, and Ohio State have thrown a once-promising season completely off the rails. The good news is that the Nittany Lions should know how to get back in the win column, considering that what it must do for that to happen is what got it to this point in the first place.

Penn State's defense may have been good enough to win on this night, as it held the Big Ten's highest-scoring offense at 49.3 points per game to only 33 despite facing constant sudden-change situations, and yet safety Ji'Ayir Brown said afterward that he didn't feel like it played to a Nittany Lions standard. The offense, then, was much better than it was a week ago with Sean Clifford clearly feeling better, and yet his two turnovers that led to 10 Buckeyes points were ultimately the difference, at least on paper in this 33-24 setback. Kicker Jordan Stout, for all of his punting and kickoff spectacular, also missed another field goal, this time from 49-yards to put the final nail in the visitor's coffin.

Put it all together, and the equation is simple: Until Penn State starts playing complementary football again, it's more likely than not to have nights like this one and the two that came before it."

Daniel Gallen, PennLive, Sean Clifford turns in hard-nosed outing for Penn State, but turnovers derail upset bid at Ohio State

"In No. 20 Penn State's 33-24 loss at No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday night, Clifford once again turned in a hard-nosed effort. He took hits, he made plays, he made mistakes and he tried to put the Nittany Lions in the best position to pull off the upset against the Buckeyes. He fell short, and it was clear he’s still working through pain, both old and new.

But Clifford, the first three-time team captain in program history, knows what role he occupies for his team. And he wanted to be on the field, no matter what it took."

Marty Leap, Black Shoe Diaries, Takeaways From Penn State’s Loss Against Ohio State

"If Penn State plays through the month of November the way they did on Saturday night they will beat Maryland and Rutgers. They will also likely split the Michigan schools, at worst, if not sweep them. If Penn State brings the effort they had in Columbus on Saturday night a 9-3 finish and a New Year’s Day Bowl is still very much in play."

Ben Jones, StateCollege.Com, Penn State Football: Opportunity Is the Word in a Series So Close and Yet So Far with Buckeyes

"Added to the ledger, Penn State’s eventual 33-24 loss to No. 5 Ohio State was the latest in a growing list of opportunities the Nittany Lions have had against the Buckeyes over the past eight years. The sorts of opportunities that could have turned a nearly unwavering tide in the Big Ten and across college football."

Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian, Penn State football offensive game plan sharp, looking for better execution moving forward

"Mike Yurcich and the Penn State offense had undoubtedly its worst game of the season against Illinois, and an increase in aggressiveness and creativity was required in order to even compete against the No. 5 team in the country.

That’s just what the former Ohio State quarterbacks coach was able to accomplish Saturday night."

Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch, Ryan Day oozes confidence during Ohio State's close shave against Penn State

"Under Day, meanwhile, the Buckeyes just keep winning games they should win, Penn State being the latest example. Ohio State did not play particularly well. The offense sputtered early as C.J. Stroud was more “off” than his numbers (22-of-34 for 305 yards and a touchdown) suggest. The running game bogged down. But still, the end result was a win."

