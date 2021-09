What's PSU paying to host Ball State? Franklin's request, more: Newsstand

Penn State is back into game week preparations, as the Nittany Lions are now looking ahead to their first home matchup of the season.

On Saturday, Ball State visits Beaver Stadium for the first game with fans since 2019 at the 107,000-seat venue. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and Fox Sports One will televise the contest in addition to the radio broadcast on the Penn State Sports Network.

USA Today has info on what the Lions paid to host the Cardinals, James Franklin made a request to Nittany Nation, and there are other news and notes that lead the newsstand on Sept. 6.