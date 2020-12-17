BlueWhiteIllustrated - What's left to look for during the rest of the Early Signing Period?

SEC or Big 12 for five-star Bryce Foster?

The five-star offensive lineman out of Texas is going to take another day before signing. Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the two contenders. His family connections to the Aggies have a strong pull on him, but Oklahoma and the coaches in Norman have done a great job building relationships with him. Foster has a ton of other recruits in his ear trying to sway his decision one way or the other, and Texas A&M is picking up more FutureCast predictions in the last few days.

*****

Potential recommitment for Deshun Murrell?

UCLA held Murrell’s commitment earlier in the recruiting process, but the Bruins took a real blow when he decommitted just before Thanksgiving. Now they have a chance to reel him back in when he signs on Friday. Oklahoma State and Penn State are both very much involved in this recruitment as well, but Murrell isn’t tipping his hand.

*****

East Coast or West Coast for Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall?

Kendall is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in this class, but the Rivals100 offensive lineman still isn’t sure when he’ll sign. The son of former NFL and Boston College offensive lineman Pete Kendall is deciding between the Eagles and Stanford. Kendall isn’t having an easy time making his choice and hasn’t laid out a timeline just yet. Most people expect him to sign this week, but Friday isn’t a firm deadline.



*****

A last-minute trip for Rivals250 DL George Rooks?

Rooks was on the verge of committing multiple times within the last couple months, but there is a chance he ends his recruitment this week. He hasn’t laid out a commitment timetable, but he was supposed to drive up to Penn State this week. That plan is up in the air, though, because of the snowstorm that hit Pennsylvania and the rest of the Northeast.

There is a chance Rooks could announce his commitment without taking this trip to Penn State or he could just delay signing until February. Boston College had the momentum in his recruitment up until recently, so the Eagles could benefit from Rooks delaying his commitment.

*****

Rivals250 WR Malik McClain keeping everybody in the dark

McClain had been a Florida State commit since mid-August before he opened things back up about a week ago. Now the IMG Academy standout is getting ready to announce his new home. Expect that announcement to come on Friday afternoon. Ole Miss appears to be the leader for his commitment, but there are a lot of moving parts that could shake things up before then.



*****

Silent signees loom large

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)