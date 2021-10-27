What Ohio State coach Ryan Day said ahead of his team's game against PSU

Penn State Nittany Lions football travels to Ohio State for a primetime clash with the No. 5 Buckeyes this Saturday. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previewed the game during his press conference earlier this week. Here's some of what he had to say.

Ohio State Buckeyes football coach Ryan Day is unbeaten against Penn State Nittany Lions football. (AP Images)

1. Playing against Penn State's defense

Day was very complimentary of the Penn Sate defense throughout his press conference, repeatedly calling it one of the best defenses in the country. "It's a very good defense," Day said. "Brent Pry is an excellent defensive coordinator, has been for a long time. They have a very good scheme, very good players." Day pointed out that the Nittany Lions boast an active defensive front, a solid group of linebackers and a veteran secondary. "They're one of the better defenses in the country in my opinion," he said. "I think there's a lot that goes into that. I think it's scheme. I think it's coaching, but they have really good personnel as well."

2. A different perception of Penn State

Day said he doesn't buy into the idea that this game has lost some of its luster after the Nittany Lions dropped two games in a row. Part of what informs that view, Day said, is how the Nittany Lions have played Ohio State previously. "When you look at the games that we've had with them in the past, they're always a dogfight," Day said. "That's just the way it's been. I know it's going to be that way. They have a lot of pride. They're a very good program. Coach Franklin does a very good job. I've got a lot of respect for the two coordinators, Brent Pry and obviously Mike Yurcich who we know well. "They're one of the best programs in the country. It's hard to beat these type of teams. We know when Penn State comes into town, we've got to be on our game. This is going to be one of those games. It's going to be physical back and forth. We've got to start fast and be ready to play for four quarters."

3. A thought on last week's craziness